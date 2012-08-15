HEDGE FUNDER JOHN TAYLOR: Mitt Romney Blew It By Picking Ryan, And Now He'll Lose The Election

Photo: CNBC

Wow.Hedge funder John Taylor is on CNBC and expressing major disappointment in Romney for selecting Paul Ryan for being his running mate.



Why? Because he’s too open about wanting to cut Medicare, and that will cost the election.

Taylor thinks Romney would have been better for the economy, but that now he blew it.

Taylor even thinks that the budget cutting needs to be done, but that it’s a mistake to be so open about it.

“I agree that we have to do this stuff… but you don’t want to do it in public,” he said.

Here’s the video. If it’s not working for you, click here.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.