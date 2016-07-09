Hedge funder is fired after massive party that got him banned from Airbnb

A hedge funder has lost his job after allegedly throwing a huge Fourth of July party in the Hamptons.

Brett Barna, a portfolio manager previously working for Moore Capital Management, was fired after reports of the incident went public, the company told CNBC in a statement.

“Mr. [Brett] Barna’s personal judgment was inconsistent with the firm’s values,” the company said. “He is no longer employed by Moore Capital Management.”

The furious Airbnb owner of the $20 million Hamptons mansion where the party was held is also planning to sue, according to Page Six’s Emily Smith. The owner claims Barna said he was holding a fundraiser for an animal charity with around 50 guests, according to Smith. Instead, thousands of guests showed up for an event called the “Sprayathon” that was well documented on social media.

“The only animals there were the people, a thousand of them. They drowned themselves in Champagne … they broke into the house, trashed the furniture, art was stolen, we found used condoms,” the owner told Smith. “So many people were there that the concrete around the pool crumbled and fell into the water. It was like ‘Jersey Shore’ meets a frat party.”

The owner, known only as “Tommy” on his Airbnb profile, told the Post he will be suing Barna for $1 million for alleged damages to the property, as well as Barna allegedly refusing to pay for the $27,000 Airbnb rental.

Another source told Page Six that that the party did raise $100,000 for Last Chance Animal Rescue, as well as hired cleaners and left the house in “good condition.”

Airbnb spokesperson Nick Shapiro told Business Insider that Barna has been banned from renting again through the platform.

“We have zero tolerance for this kind of behaviour and have removed this guest from our platform,” Shapiro said. “We are working to support the host under our $1 million host guarantee.”

