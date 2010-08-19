Hedge Funder: "Druckenmiller's Retiring Doesn't Bode Well For The Future"

It probably won’t get *this* bad.

Stanley Druckenmiller’s retiring might be a symptom of how the market is really doing, poorly.That’s the feeling expressed by one of our acquaintances at a hedge fund, who reacted to the news that Druckenmiller is retiring by telling us,



“If Druckenmiller is having that much trouble finding opportunities, it doesn’t bode well for the future.”

Depressing.

Druckenmiller has had a long career, starting most famously with his being Soros’ former star portfolio manager. He seems to be throwing in the towel during a down turn just because it isn’t fun anymore, not because he’s losing tons of money. His fund is only down 5% YTD, according to his final letter.

Druckenmiller says he’s closing Duquesne because, “the challenge of managing an enormous amount of capital was having a clear impact on my ability to perform, as well as my state of being.”

So he might see something brewing ahead that average investors don’t, or he might just be exhausted right now and plan to return to managing more money when he’s more confident in his ability to generate big returns. No matter what, Druckenmiller’s retirement is a symptom of market sentiment right now.

