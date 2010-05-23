Hedge Funder Danielle Chiesi Got Inside Info Out Of IBM Exec Moffatt By Appealing To His... Well, You Get The Idea

Bruce Golding, New York Post
Danielle ChiesiMen are SO EASY!

Photo: AP

It turns out he did have sex with that woman.Federal prosecutors yesterday confirmed what many watchers of the Galleon Group scandal case have long suspected: Former IBM executive Robert Moffat had a relationship with the woman at the centre of the largest insider-trading case in US history, hedge-fund consultant Danielle Chiesi.

The revelation came during a sentencing hearing for another player in the Galleon case, former hedge-fund honcho Mark Kurland, who was sentenced yesterday to a 27-month prison term for conspiring with Chiesi on illegal trades.

Keep reading at NY Post >

Robert Moffat IBM GalleonI didn’t even realise what I was saying

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.