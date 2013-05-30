Hedge Funder Buys Madonna's Cavernous Manhattan Duplex At A Discount

After six months on the market, Madonna has sold her 6,000-square-foot Central Park West pad to hedge fund manager Deepak Narula for well under the $19.995 million asking price, The Wall Street Journal reports.



The apartment had initially been listed for $23.5 million, a figure that was lowered months later. The final sale price was not disclosed, but it was “considerably less” than it was listed for, according to the WSJ.

The apartment, which Madonna had owned for years, has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and 110 feet of Central Park frontage. It was once featured in a spread in Architectural Digest and we can see why: The simple decor was done by her younger brother Christopher G. Ciccone.

The apartment is in a co-op that was built in 1907, and has 10’3″ foot ceilings, a library, and five wood-burning fireplaces.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.