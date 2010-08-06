Hedge Funder Bill Ackman On The FinReg Bill: "The Best Thing About It Is That It Passed"

Looks like Pershing Square hedge fund manager Bill Ackman is a fan of the Volcker Rule.



Commenting on the FinReg bill on Wednesday night at a MBA Corps-sponsored event, he said, according to the Street:

“I think there are some significant things in this bill such as the resolution requirement, disclosure and the Volcker rule.”

Apparently he’d rather the banks’ hedge funds function outside of banks, like his own:

“I’ve never felt good about banks raising money with deposit guarantees. That kind of capital should not be used to trade proprietary risks.”

The other regulation he’s a fan of is disclosure:

“There should be disclosure by banks.”

And he predicts trouble ahead for community banks:

“I think a lot of community banks are having serious issues because they had loans from construction. The financial reform bill cuts things off at $50 billion.”

“Community banks have been allowed to fail and more will. The cost of capital will be higher and they will have leverage loss.”

And on the big issues of the past, he said:

“I would put rating agencies at number one for causing the crisis.”

“People were using their money to invest in triple-A rated companies that were just as risky as internet stocks. Exposing rating agencies for liability is really a positive development.”

“I was not of the view that Goldman Sachs committed a crime with Abacus.”

