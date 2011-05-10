The Hottest Hedge Fund Wives On Wall Street

Photo: New York Social Diary
The wives of Carl Icahn, David Tepper, and Phil Falcone might not be as well-known as their husbands, but they probably should be.Among these fabulous ladies are a number of well-educated, self-starting, inspiring entrepreneurs.
One of these women manages her own hedge fund, one founded a luxury travel company, and another is a fashion designer.
And guess who’s the Ph.D.?
Name: Gabrielle Sacconaghi
Age: 42
Fun Facts: The Canadian beauty graduated from McGill and has a Master's degree in International Relations from Cambridge University. She used to work at Sotheby's, and is currently an art consultant in New York.
Name: Gail Golden
Age: 60
Fun facts: Icahn's assistant before being his wife, she's been living with Icahn since he separated from his former wife in 1993. She married him after he formally divorced in 1999. She and her husband regularly take midnight baths.
Golden founded and now runs Gutsy women travel, a company that organizes luxury trips for women who'd rather travel without their husbands. The site describes the trips: 'It's like an adult pajama party!'
Name: Karen Ackman
Age: 45
Fun facts: She and Bill created the Pershing Square Foundation and the William and Karen Ackman Foundation. When they married in 1994, Karen was a landscape architect at the Central Park Conservancy in New York.
Name: Anne Dias Griffin
Age: 39
Fun Facts: Born in France, Anne Dias Griffin is also in the hedge fund business. A summa cum laude graduate from Harvard University, she founded her own hedge fund, Aragon Global Management, which is one of the biggest woman-run hedge funds in the world.
In honour of one of her and Ken's first dates, she and her husband gave $19 million to the Arts Institute of Chicago, where said date happened.
Image: http://www.walletpop.com
Name: Sonia Klein
Age: unknown
Fun fact: She was a successful model in the 1980s back in her home country, Australia. In 2000, she founded JOIS yoga, an ashtanga yoga school (she's a teacher-certified Ashtanga practitioner). She is now developing a JOIS signature clothing line and additional shalas are slated to open in 2011.
Name: Stephanie Coleman
Age: 33
Fun facts: She used to be the manager of public relations for the Vera Wang fashion house in New York. She starred in 'Born Rich,' (with Georgina Bloomberg and Ivanka Trump) as the 'finance heiress.'
Name: Margaret Munzer Loeb
Age: 37
Fun facts: A graduate of Brown University and NYU's School of social work, Loeb is a former yoga instructor. She and her husband collect contemporary art and support the Lincoln centre.
Image: Famegame
Name: Laura Arnold
Age: unknown
Fun facts: A Yale law school and Cambridge university graduate, Laura Arnold worked at law firm Wachtell-Lipton, before co-founding Cobalt Energy International, a private equity exploration company.
She's recently gotten very into philanthropy. The couple is on Warren Buffett's 'Giving Pledge' list this year.
Image: Panache privee
Name: Cathy Lasry
Age: unknown
Fun facts: Before marrying Lasry and having five children, Cathy was a young adult book editor and author of novels for teenage girls. She is the President of the Eleanor Roosevelt Legacy Committee, an organisation that supports pro-choice Democratic women to run for State and local offices.
Maybe she helped her daughter make her first music video?
Name: Lisa Falcone
Age: 41
Fun facts: Many. The former model grew up in Spanish Harlem and still sleeps on an air mattress with her husband. She once bravely snatched the microphone from a presenter and caused a stir at a fancy benefit. She trained her pig to play the piano and spin in circles when he sees a Cheerio. She was sued earlier this year for allegedly sexually harassing her gay house manager. And she owns an entertainment company that is right now in the middle of launching a record label, among other entrepreneurial ventures.
Name: Marilyn Simons, Ph.D.
Age: unknown
Fun facts: Simons has a Ph.D. in Economics and has been a volunteer in the non-profit sector for the last 20 years. She is on the board of various philanthropic foundations, including the family's Simons Foundation (which funds medical research projects). Another one of the charity endeavours, The Stony Brook University foundation, lost more than $5 million in Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme.
Image: New York Social Diary
Name: Kat Taylor
Age: unknown
Fun facts: Born to a prominent San Francisco banker and the district manager of a clothing line, Taylor now focuses on philanthropy. The couple founded the TomKat Foundation, which among other endeavours, funds community banks that offers capital for small businesses in areas where there are very few banks.
Image: Exeter University
Name: Fiona Druckenmiller
Age: unknown
Fun facts: Her uncle is Barton Biggs.
After their first meeting at Pittsburgh National Bank, Fiona was a senior securities analyst at Dreyfus Securities (managing the Dreyfus strategic world investment fund) when she married Druckenmiller. She got her MBA from NYU. In late 2010, Fiona opened F.D, a boutique on the upper east side. It sells staggeringly rare jewelry, accessories, furniture, and other exquisite goods.
Name: Suzie Kovner
Age: unknown
Fun facts: More is known about Kovner's late father, Robert Fairchild, than Suzie. Robert was part of the family that founded WWD and other Fairchild publications. He received a medal by France for his efforts within the wine industry (he imported wine into the New York market, including Long Island and Westchester through his company The House of Burgundy Inc.). As a result of his fame, Suzie is best known as a socialite. She married her husband recently, in 2007.
Name: Danielle Ganek
Age: unknown
Fun facts: After graduating with a Bachelor's degree in English literature, she went to New York to write. She was living with aspiring actresses and eventually got a job as creative director at Lafayette's in the city, while continuing to practice writing. Then she married David Ganek, founder of Level Global Investors and took a break from working when she had her first child to 'focus on writing and being a mother.'
Now she's back! She just wrote a novel, 'The Summer We Read Gatsby,' which narrates the story of two sisters who inherit a house in the Hamptons.
She spent most of her childhood in Brazil and Switzerland and started writing early, according to her Web site.
Image: Danielle Ganek's site
Name: Marlene Tepper
Age: unknown
Fun facts: She and her husband donated $55 million to Carnegie Mellon University. They changed the name of the Graduate School of Industrial Administration to Tepper Business School.
Image: http://njjewishnews.com
Name: Jane Och
Age: unknown
Fun facts: She and her husband donated $1 million to Dan Och's day school in Scarsdale, NY, in honour of his parents, who co-founded the school.
Image: New York Social Diary
Name: Dr. Kelly Posner Gerstenhaber
Age: unknown
Fun facts: She's a leading research scientist and an associate professor in child psychiatry at Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital. The FDA now requires drug makers to use a method of analysis established by Posner Gerstenhaber to study the relationship between medications and suicidal behaviour during clinical trials of drugs. She also co-founded the Speyer Legacy School, a new independent school for the gifted.
Source: New York Family
Name: Lisa Perry
Age: unknown
Fun facts: Lisa Perry went to New York's Fashion Institute of Technology, majoring in textile design and became a fashion designer. Her flagship store is on Madison Avenue.
She loves the 1960s. Her line is modelled after 60s styles, and both she and her husband collect artwork from the 1960s, like Warhol or Lichtenstein. She is also the mother of college-age twin girls.
Image: http://www.fashionafrica.com
Name: Meghan Douglas
Age: 40
Fun facts: A semi-retired fashion model, Douglas is known for changing her hair colour often and becoming an attraction when she dyed her hair red for the spring fashion show of 1995, according to her biography on IMDb. As a child, she lived in Germany, Greece, Lebanon and India. The beauty married her husband at the age of 24 and the couple has now three children.
