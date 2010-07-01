17 Trades Hedge Funds Are Making Right Now

Gregory White
Hedge Fund

Right now, hedge fund traders around the world are moving in and out of positions. Bank of America (via Market Folly) has the details of their latest moves.

Those moves can a provide strong indication on where markets are trending overall.

Just a few months ago, trades like the euro short and dollar long were all the rage months before the rest of the market caught up.

Take the opportunity to get up to speed here now on where hedge funds are trading.

Traders remain in long 2-year positions, but are trending into short positions.

After moving into a long position earlier this year, traders are moving into a short 10-year position.

Traders are preferring large cap stocks, over small, though not in any dramatic way.

Growth exposure continues to be preferred, but less risky value exposure is making a comeback.

Traders have moved heavily since May into short positions on the S&P 500.

And they have made similar moves on the NASDAQ.

There is a reduction in long positions on international equities.

And emerging markets exposure is decreasing, though only slightly.

Overall, traders are short commodities.

Long positions in crude oil are increasing after plummeting.

Copper has gone flat after longs were in place.

Gold remains a busy long trade.

Silver remains another long trade, following gold's path.

And platinum is also in line with the other precious metals.

US dollar positions remain long.

Short positions in the Euro are off their high.

Yen longs have crept positive.

