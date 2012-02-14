Hedge Fund Titan Louis Bacon Doesn't Even Have To Get Out Of Bed For Market News

Photo: turtletrader.com

CNBC’s Kate Kelly’s latest Fortune magazine piece reveals some interesting details about the super-secretive billionaire hedge fund manager Louis Bacon.The hedge fund titan, who used to have copies of Barrons flown to his London office, doesn’t even have to get out of bed for the latest financial news.



Nowadays, say people familiar with the matter, the bedside tables in his numerous properties are set up so that he can scan market data immediately upon waking without lifting his head off the pillow. A technology worker in Moore’s midtown Manhattan office travels frequently to make sure the bedside data feeds are in good working order.

That takes care of his mind, but what about his body? Turns out the founder of $15 billion Moore Capital keeps a very healthy diet.

His assistants routinely serve him sushi and a green shake containing apples, spinach and cucumbers to stay lean, says someone who has observed his meal preparation.

Another interesting fact about the super-secretive Bacon — he has someone else designated to answer questions for him.

During meetings with analysts or even investors, say people who have attended them, Bacon, who often draws the blinds in his private office, frequently turns to his lieutenants to answer questions, often sitting silently through the presentations.

That’s not all. He also has someone else deal with his elder kids’ allowances.

One longtime assistant negotiates annual spending allowances with the elder of his children individually, say people familiar with the matter. Once they’ve agreed on a number, the assistant invites the child in for a sit-down meeting with his or her father, during which Bacon usually signs off on the terms.

Badass.

