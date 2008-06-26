Disappearance of Hedge Fund Swindler Sam Israel Still Has US Marshals Stumped

It’s been 15 days since admitted hedge-fund fraudster Sam Israel faked his own suicide and hit the road in a huge, white RV (New York licence plate EEN-5973 in case you’ve seen it).



And even though the US Marshals has had all of this information since Friday and arrested his girlfriend, who helped him flee, they still haven’t grabbed him.

But the US Marshals tell The Business Sheet that they are learning more about Israel’s “habits,” and are receiving “tangible” tips. Unfortunately, no one’s actually seen him, which would be the most helpful piece of information.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.