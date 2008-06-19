Hedge-Fund Swindler Sam Israel May Have Invented Time Machine

Page Six: NOW that authorities have concluded vanished hedge funder Sam Israel didn’t commit suicide, here’s another theory.



A trader who worked with him in the mid-’90s says Israel believed in time travel. “This guy Sam was crazy, and told people he was actually working on a time machine for the government,” said our source. “He brought two of my friends from Wall Street into his basement and showed them some contraption. Now that’s a nut case.” Israel, 48, was due to start serving a 20-year prison term for fraud when his abandoned SUV was found on a bridge.

