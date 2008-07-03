Hedge Fund Swindler Israel Surrenders After 23 Days As a Fugitive

The hedge fund fraudster who faked his own death gives himself up after 23 days on the lam. Will police still send the girlfriend he conned into helping him to jail for 10 years?



Why did Sam Israel walk into a Southwick, Massachusetts, police station this morning? Speculation is that he needed a doctor. One of the drawbacks about going on the lam while addicted to painkillers…

Bloomberg: Samuel Israel, the fugitive hedge-fund firm founder convicted of directing a $400 million fraud at Bayou Group LLC, surrendered in Massachusetts, almost a month after fleeing instead of starting his 20-year prison sentence.

Israel, 48, turned himself in at 9:15 a.m. today, according to Sue Anderson, assistant to Southwick, Massachusetts, Police Chief Mark Krynicki. Southwick, near the Connecticut border, is about 117 miles from where Israel disappeared in New York the day he was to report to a federal prison northwest of Boston.

“He is in federal custody,” Rebekah Carmichael, a spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Michael Garcia in Manhattan, said in an e-mailed statement.

See Also: Hedge Fund Swindler’s Girlfriend: I Helped Him Flee

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.