Here's the top stock pick from each of 50 biggest hedge funds

The 50 largest hedge funds increased their exposure to stocks by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to FactSet.

That’s a jump from 1% in the fourth quarter, according to the firm’s latest data on hedge fund ownership published Wednesday.

Apple was still the largest holding in the aggregate portfolio, with 1.8% of all equity holdings. Actavis was the most widely held name at the end of the quarter; 28 of the 50 hedge funds had a stake in the company.

“During the quarter, the funds added exposure in aggregate in eight of the ten sectors, with the largest increase in the Energy sector,” FactSet’s John Butters wrote. “The only two sectors in which the 50 hedge funds decreased exposure in aggregate were the Utilities and Telecom Services sectors.”

Here’s the table with the holdings from the biggest hedge funds:

NOW WATCH: Add another dimension to your Excel spreadsheet with this easy hack



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.