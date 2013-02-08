CHART OF THE DAY: Hedge Funds Look A Lot Like Cheap Index Funds These Days

Morgan Stanley’s Adam Parker has an update to a chart we’ve seen a lot lately.



It’s the correlation between the the equity hedge fund index and the S&P 500.

As you can see, the correlation has been getting closer and closer to 1, which means that they’re increasingly moving hand-in-hand.

However, hedge funds are notorious for charging extremely high fees.

Assuming this relationship holds, it’s probably a lot smarter to just buy a cheap mutual fund indexed to the S&P 500 like the Vanguard 500.

Photo: Factset, Morgan Stanley Research

