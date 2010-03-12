Hedge Fund Slams Rick Bookstaber For Comments On The Gold Bubble

Gus Lubin
rick bookstaber

QB Partners fits the description of hedge funds that Rick Bookstaber accused of pumping the gold bubble and — even worse — of fueling the bubble with publicity.

The New York fund leapt to the defence of gold by sending an email to Business Insider with a message for Bookstaber.

Attached was the point-by-point rebuttal they gave to Nouriel Roubini in December when he had the nerve to diss gold.

The economic crisis is NOT over

Gold does NOT depend on black swans

Deflation is NOT a problem

Paper money does NOT have intrinsic value

Gold is NOT a risk asset

Gold and the dollar are NOT inversely related

Fiat currencies ARE under attack

Goldbugs:
David Rosenberg, John Paulson, Jim Rogers, Peter Schiff, George Soros
Gold haters:
Dennis Gartman, Rick Bookstaber, Nouriel Roubini, Richard Bernstein

