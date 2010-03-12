Hedge Fund Slams Rick Bookstaber For Comments On The Gold Bubble

QB Partners fits the description of hedge funds that Rick Bookstaber accused of pumping the gold bubble and — even worse — of fueling the bubble with publicity.



The New York fund leapt to the defence of gold by sending an email to Business Insider with a message for Bookstaber.

Attached was the point-by-point rebuttal they gave to Nouriel Roubini in December when he had the nerve to diss gold.

Here’s the highlights of QBAMCO’s Message To The Gold Haters >

