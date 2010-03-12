Hedge Fund Slams Rick Bookstaber For Comments On The Gold Bubble

QB Partners fits the description of hedge funds that Rick Bookstaber accused of pumping the gold bubble and — even worse — of fueling the bubble with publicity.
The New York fund leapt to the defence of gold by sending an email to Business Insider with a message for Bookstaber.
Attached was the point-by-point rebuttal they gave to Nouriel Roubini in December when he had the nerve to diss gold.
Here’s the highlights of QBAMCO’s Message To The Gold Haters >
Goldbugs:
David Rosenberg, John Paulson, Jim Rogers, Peter Schiff, George Soros
Gold haters:
Dennis Gartman, Rick Bookstaber, Nouriel Roubini, Richard Bernstein
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.