23 stocks hedge funds are shorting like crazy

With stocks crossing new highs ever so often these days, going short can be tricky.

And traders at the big hedge funds have their targets on stocks they believe will tumble.

Goldman Sachs’ latest Hedge Fund Trend Monitor identifies 50 stocks in its ‘Very Important Short Position List.’ It tracked the S&P 500 stocks with the highest total dollar value of short interest outstanding as of March 31.

The list uses the dollar value of short interest outstanding to gauge short portfolio holdings.

We’ve ranked the top 23 stocks by value of short interest, from smallest to largest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.