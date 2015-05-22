23 stocks hedge funds are shorting like crazy

With stocks crossing new highs ever so often these days, going short can be tricky.
And traders at the big hedge funds have their targets on stocks they believe will tumble.
Goldman Sachs’ latest Hedge Fund Trend Monitor identifies 50 stocks in its ‘Very Important Short Position List.’ It tracked the S&P 500 stocks with the highest total dollar value of short interest outstanding as of March 31.
The list uses the dollar value of short interest outstanding to gauge short portfolio holdings.
We’ve ranked the top 23 stocks by value of short interest, from smallest to largest.
Ticker: ABBV
Sub-sector: Pharmaceuticals
Value of short interest: $US1.7 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 2%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 14
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 6%
Recent news: AbbVie acquired cancer drug maker Pharmacyclics for $US261.25 per share in cash and stock -- a deal worth $US21 billion.
Ticker: CRM
Sub-sector: Application Software
Value of short interest: $US1.8 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 4%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 6%
Recent news: Salesforce shares jumped to an all-time high on Tuesday after a solid earnings report. The company has reportedly hired advisors to help with a potential takeover bid.
Ticker: MRK
Sub-sector: Pharmaceuticals
Value of short interest: $US1.9 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 7
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: 'Merck KGaA's first-quarter earnings missed analyst estimates as the German manufacturer of drugs and specialty materials spent more on marketing and research as it tries to reinvigorate its pharmaceutical business,' Bloomberg reported.
Ticker: REGN
Sub-sector: Biotechnology
Value of short interest: $US2.0 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 6%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 2
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 8%
Recent news: Regeneron and Sanofi announced positive results from a Phase 3 test of a drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis on Thursday.
Ticker: UTX
Sub-sector: Aerospace & Defence
Value of short interest: $US2.1 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 2%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: The company is looking for buyers for its Sikorsky Aircraft business, which makes helicopters, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Ticker: CVX
Sub-sector: Integrated Oil & Gas
Value of short interest: $US2.1 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 3
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: Chevron posted a big beat on earnings and revenues in the first quarter like many other energy companies.
Ticker: FOXA
Sub-sector: Movies & Entertainment
Value of short interest: $US2.2 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 4%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 9
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a stake of 4.7 million shares in Twenty-First Century Fox in February.
Ticker: HAL
Sub-sector: Oil & Gas Equipment Services
Value of short interest: $US2.3 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 5%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 7
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Halliburton reported an 'unprecedented decline in drilling activity' in the first quarter due to the oil crash.
Ticker: BA
Sub-sector: Aerospace & Defence
Value of short interest: $US2.3 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 2%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 2
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 3%
Recent news: Chinese carrier Ruili Airlines and two leasing companies placed a $US6 billion-order for 60 narrow-body jets, according to Time.
Ticker: GE
Sub-sector: Aerospace & Defence
Value of short interest: $US2.3 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 2%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 2
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 3%
Recent news: Chinese carrier Ruili Airlines and two leasing companies placed a $US6 billion order for 60 narrow-body jets, according to Time.
Ticker: EXC
Sub-sector: Electric Utilities
Value of short interest: $US2.6 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 9%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 5
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: 'Exelon Corp. and Pepco Holdings announced Monday (May 17) the companies would accept the conditions imposed by Maryland regulators on their proposed merger,' the Baltimore Sun reported.
Ticker: CAT
Sub-sector: Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks
Value of short interest: $US2.7 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 5%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 2
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 3%
Recent news: Caterpillar beat expectations on earnings and sales in the first quarter, and forecast lower sales in China for construction equipment.
Ticker: DE
Sub-sector: Agricultural & Farm Machinery
Value of short interest: $US2.8 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 9%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 2
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Deere expects a 19% drop in sales in the second quarter due to falling crop prices.
Ticker: JNJ
Sub-sector: Pharmaceuticals
Value of short interest: $US3.0 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 3%
Recent news: The strong dollar and other currency impacts caused first quarter sales to fall 4.1%.
Ticker: PFE
Sub-sector: Pharmaceuticals
Value of short interest: $US3.0 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 15
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: Pfizer agreed to buy an $US87.5 million stake in Dutch biotech company AM-Pharma, which is developing drugs to treat acute kidney disease.
Ticker: XOM
Sub-sector: Integrated Oil & Gas
Value of short interest: $US3.2 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 4
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 2%
Recent news: On Wednesday, Exxon Mobil announced a 'significant discovery' of oil near Guyana.
Ticker: KMI
Sub-sector: Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation
Value of short interest: $US3.3 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 5%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 11
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 6%
Recent news: 'More than 300,000 gallons of gasoline have leaked from Texas-based energy company Kinder Morgan's pipeline in Belton, S.C., since a structure failure in December, according to the Savannah Riverkeeper (a non-profit,) the Savannah Morning News reported.
Ticker: INTC
Sub-sector: Semiconductors
Value of short interest: $US3.5 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 2%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 5
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 8%
Recent news: Intel has reportedly signed a standstill agreement with Altera that expires on June 1, according to Reuters. This gives the company the option to start an aggressive takeover bid.
Ticker: IBM
Sub-sector: IT Consulting & Other Services
Value of short interest: $US4.3 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 3%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 5
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 9%
Recent news: IBM is investing $US3 billion in the 'Internet of Things' over the next four years.
Ticker: DIS
Sub-sector: IT Consulting & Other Services
Value of short interest: $US4.5 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 3%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 9
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: Disney's stock jumped to an all-time high May 5 after the company reported a beat on earnings and revenues in the second quarter.
Ticker: T
Sub-sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services
Value of short interest: $US11.1 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 6%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 3
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 6%
Recent news: A merger between AT&T and DirecTV is still in the works, waiting for regulatory approval.
