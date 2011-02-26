Jeffrey Epstein Explains Why Being A Sex Offender Is Kind Of Like Being Someone Who Steals Bagels

Photo: gawker

Convicted sex offender and hedge fund billionaire Jeffrey Epstein is already making bad and clearly unrepentant gags about his having sex with an underage girl and allegedly transporting more than 30 more from overseas to stay at his Palm Beach mansion.Here’s how Epstein explains the difference between being a sexual predator versus a sexual offender to the New York Post:



I’m not a sexual predator, I’m an offender. It’s the difference between a murderer and a person who steals a bagel.

Despite the fact Epstein thinks he’s no monster, the Post reports that a New York judge ruled last month that the financier “is the most dangerous kind of sex offender: a Level 3.”

What does Level 3 mean? That he’s a “high risk” to repeat his offence and also poses “a threat to public safety.”

Of course, Epstein had a retort to that too: “The crime that was supposedly committed in Florida is not a crime in New York,” he said.

Those supposed crimes, for those who aren’t aware or need a reminder, include admitted sex with a minor abd alleged sexual abuse of up to 40 girls from South America, Europe, and the former Soviet republics, which included ordering three 12-year-old girls from France as a “birthday gift.”

