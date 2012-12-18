A Hedge Fund Is Selling The World's Most Expensive Office Space For $49.9 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Corcoran

Hedge fund Zimmer Lucas Capital is selling a Beaux-Arts mansion in midtown that was once home to the former head of Lehman Brothers for $49.9 million, making it the world’s most expensive office space.First listed for $65 million in May, the price on the five-story townhouse just dropped by $15 million, Curbed reports. But at just over $3,000 per square foot, it would still blow away the current Manhattan record for office space, which is $1,600 per square foot.



The home-turned-office is at 7 W. 54th St., across the street from the Museum of Modern Art. Built in 1889, the mansion was the home of Philip Lehman, an art collector and former head of Lehman Brothers.

Philip’s son, Robert, later lived in the home and donated the art inside to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The hedge fund bought the building in 2005 for $13 million and has used it has its headquarters ever since.

