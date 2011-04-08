They call me Gut Instinctz and I’m looin’ out for green,
My daily P&L is always mad obscene.
I size up to the max when I’m trading Goldman Sachs.
The IRS cant believe what I pay in cap gains tax.
Watch me tradin’ overseas, cashin’ in on the short squeeze,
I never use a VWAP but I crush the MOCs.
Then I get lifted like an offer and hit the clubs like a bid,
You better watch your back when im tradin’ Cisco kid.
Click Here for full article.
http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/hedge-fund-rap-battle-round-i
