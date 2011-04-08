Hedge Fund Rap Battle Round I

They call me Gut Instinctz and I’m looin’ out for green,



My daily P&L is always mad obscene.

I size up to the max when I’m trading Goldman Sachs.

The IRS cant believe what I pay in cap gains tax.

Watch me tradin’ overseas, cashin’ in on the short squeeze,

I never use a VWAP but I crush the MOCs.

Then I get lifted like an offer and hit the clubs like a bid,

You better watch your back when im tradin’ Cisco kid.

