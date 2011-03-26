Hedge Fund Positions In Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks

We will start covering Jim Cramer’s stock picks and hedge funds’ positions in those stocks. Here is our first article:



On March 24th Jim Cramer talked about oil stocks during his show. He likes Chevron (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP) among the large cap oil companies. He is also very bullish about three smaller oil companies, which produce significant amounts of oil in North Dakota: EOG Resources (EOG), Whiting Petroleum (WLL), and Continental Resources (CLR). Here are hedge funds’ positions in these companies:

Chevron (CVX): Chevron returned 16.4% so far in 2011. Steve Cohen had a very small position in CVX at the end of 2010. Ken Fisher had a $47 Million position in Chevron. Prominent hedge fund managers aren’t very enthusiastic about CVX.

ConocoPhillips (COP): Conoco returned 18.1% this year. Bill Miller had a $231 Million position at the end of December. Warren Buffett has a $2 Billion position in COP, but he isn’t very happy because he bought his holdings at the top of the market.

EOG Resource (EOG): EOG returned 26.6% this year. It is one of the 10 stocks T. Boone Pickens is extremely bullish about. Steve Cohen has a small position in EOG.

