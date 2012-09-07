Five Hedge Funds That Are Crushing It So Far This Year

Photo: AP Images

CNBC’s Kate Kelly has a list of hedge funds that are outperforming their peers so far this year. Here’s a round up of their YTD performance as of 8/31:



Greenlight Capital (David Einhorn) +10.9% YTD

SAC Capital (Steve Cohen) +7.75% YTD

Third Point Partners (Dan Loeb) +7.9%

Maverick Capital (Lee Ainslie III) +20+%

Perry Partners (Richard Perry) +8+%

