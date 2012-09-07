Five Hedge Funds That Are Crushing It So Far This Year

Photo: AP Images
CNBC’s Kate Kelly has a list of hedge funds that are outperforming their peers so far this year. Here’s a round up of their YTD performance as of 8/31:
- Greenlight Capital (David Einhorn) +10.9% YTD
- SAC Capital (Steve Cohen) +7.75% YTD
- Third Point Partners (Dan Loeb) +7.9%
- Maverick Capital (Lee Ainslie III) +20+%
- Perry Partners (Richard Perry) +8+%

