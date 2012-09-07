Five Hedge Funds That Are Crushing It So Far This Year

Julia La Roche
David Einhorn

Photo: AP Images

CNBC’s Kate Kelly has a list of hedge funds that are outperforming their peers so far this year. Here’s a round up of their YTD performance as of 8/31: 

  • Greenlight Capital (David Einhorn) +10.9% YTD
  • SAC Capital (Steve Cohen) +7.75% YTD
  • Third Point Partners (Dan Loeb) +7.9%
  • Maverick Capital (Lee Ainslie III) +20+%
  • Perry Partners (Richard Perry) +8+%

SEE ALSO: Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors Is Up 22% YTD >

Watch the CNBC video below:  

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.