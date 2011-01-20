Why So Many Hedge Funds Sucked Wind And Underperformed In 2010

The average hedge fund returned 10.5% in 2010 according to Hedge Fund Research, which is well behind the S&P’s 15.06% (via MarketFolly).



Of course, not all hedge funds are trying to beat the S&P, but beyond that, it should be pretty obvious why they were, as a whole, such a laggard last year: The only real winning trade was to be straight-up long, and ideally leveraged.

Market neutral, long-short, etc. was all a loser because it was so toxic to have anything short-oriented in your portfolio (outside of a few rare exceptions).

Anything complex or subtle probably underformed straight up going long stocks.

According to Hedge Fund Research’s stats, notable laggards included Paulson, Citadel, and Paul Tudor Jones.

Read more details at MarketFolly >

And click here for the 21 worst hedge funds of 2010 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.