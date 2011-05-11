A Quick Look At How Big Hedge Funds Are Trading This Market

arge speculators marginally covered their deep crowded net short position in natural gas to about $8.8bn notional from $8.9bn last week. Natural gas is again attempting a rally -- the first target is $4.50 then $4.65. A break of $5.00 is needed to point to a possible reversal of the downtrend. Readings edged out of a crowded short for the first time since August 2010.