Hedge Fund Mogul Dan Loeb Supports Your Right To Abortions, Food, And Elite Private Schools

Hedge funder Dan Loeb, best known for his angry letters to CEOs and prospective employees, has a kinder side. Loeb donated $778,615 of his 2006 income to a variety of charities, including NARAL, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, the National Eating Disorder Association, Planned Parenthood and Prep for Prep, an organisation that enables poor kids to attend elite private schools, says cityfile.com. But if you don’t use his money the way he wants you to, you’ll hear about it.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.