The 11 Hedge Fund Managers Most Likely To Retire Next

Photo: Background GordonTarpley on Flikr

Recent and major departures from the hedge fund kingdom – Stanley Druckenmiller, Paolo Pelligrini, Richard Grubman and Lou Simpson – signal a trend of investors retiring at a time when hedge funds show the worst results in recent memory.The wave started with Druckenmiller, who was down for the first time in years and it just wasn’t fun anymore. Then there was Pelligrini, also down, who said he fundamentally disagrees with the government’s economic policies.



And since many in the community can 1. sympathize with their reasons for retirement, and 2. have already checked a ridiculous amount of accomplishment off their bucket list, we think there’s good reason to expect another retiree or two.

