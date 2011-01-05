Meet Gavin Wilson, Mark Redway And 21 Of The Best Hedge Fund Managers Of 2010

Everyone seems particularly impressed by Michael Hintze of CQS, who returned 27.44%, but strictly by the numbers, 2010’s best performing hedge fund was a global long/short equity fund that invests in the energy sector: RAB Energy.The $250 million flagship fund of London/Cayman-based RAB Capital, which is managed by Gavin Wilson and Mark Redway, is up a whopping 42.9% through December 22, 2010.
This is a far cry from the abyss facing RAB Energy in 2008, when the fund banned withdrawals after a fall in oil prices and other commodities saw its value halved over a one-year period.
Coming in an honorable second was futures fund Tulip Trend Fund, which has $619 million AUM and was up 38.8% through December 24.
Click here to see the whole list of 2010’s best hedge fund performers >
Other winners in 2010 were Third Point’s Dan Loeb (his Offshore fund was up 31.5%) and David Tepper, who called the stock rally in an epic appearance on CNBC earlier this fall. Henderson European ABS Return was up 34.8% through December 17 and Moore Emerging Equity was up 31.7% through December 16.
And we all know John Paulson had a great year too.
Some of this data comes from HSBC’s December 3rd ranking of the top performing investment funds, and the top five performers come from the HSBC report quoted on Fortune.com.As they say, the list should not be considered exhaustive. Ping Jiang, who was apparently up 103% in 2010, for example, isn’t on it.
The $5.2 billion Palomino Fund is classified as a Credit/Global fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +11.16%.
Source: HSBC
The $187 million Kinetics Fund is classified as an equity-diversified fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +3.80%.
Read more about Doyle by clicking here.
Source: HSBC
The $570 million Harmonic Alpha Plus Macro Fund is classified as a diversified/global fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +6.65%.
Source: HSBC
The $193 million Ortus Fund is classified as a currency/global fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +10.25%.
Source: HSBC
The $945 million BTG Pactual Global Emerging Markets And Macro Fund is classified as a diversified/emerging fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +6.65%.
Source: HSBC
The 169 million Antares European Funds is classified as an equity diversified/emerging markets fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +3.80%.
Source: HSBC
The $1 billion Halcyon Offshore Asset-Backed Value Fund is classified as a Distressed Security fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +12.56%.
Source: HSBC
The $335 million HSBC European Alpha Fund is classified as a equity-diversified/Europe fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +3.80%.
Source: HSBC
The $990 million Linden International fund is classified as a Multi-Strategy fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +7.63%.
Source: HSBC
The $815 million Two Sigma Compass Cayman Fund is classified as a Systematic/Global Fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +8.71%.
Source: HSBC
The 45 million Henderson UK Equity L/S Fund Limited is classified as an equity-diversified fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +3.80%.
Source: HSBC
The $641 million Obsidian Fund (at BlackRock, get it) is classified as a fixed income fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +10.23%.
For more info on the fund, click here. For more info on Spodek, click here.
Source: HSBC
The $277 million Senvest Partners is classified as an equity-mid-small cap fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +8.50%.
Source: HSBC
The $962 million CQS Directional Opportunities Fund is classified as a diversified/global fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +7.04%.
Source: HSBC
The $240 million Visium Credit Opportunities Fund is classified as a credit/global fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +11.16%.
Source: HSBC
The $1.14 billion Russian Prosperity Fund is classified as an equity-diversified fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +20.42%.
For more on Branis, click here.
Source: HSBC
The $1.74 billion Third Point Offshore fund is classified as a Multi-Strategy Global fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +6.46%.
Source: HSBC
The $145 million Moore Emerging Equity L/S Fund is classified as a Equity-Diversified/Emerging fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +3.80%.
Source: HSBC
The 111 million Henderson European ABS Return fund is classified as an equity-diversified fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +3.80%.
Read more about Peak by clicking here.
Source: HSBC
41-year old Harold de Boer's $619 million Tulip Trend Fund is classified as a Systematic/Global fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +8.71%.
Source: HSBC
The $250 million RAB Energy Class F fund is classified as a Equity-Energy/Global fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +12.53%.
Source: HSBC
