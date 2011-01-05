Meet Gavin Wilson, Mark Redway And 21 Of The Best Hedge Fund Managers Of 2010

Gavin Wilson and Mark Redway.

Everyone seems particularly impressed by Michael Hintze of CQS, who returned 27.44%, but strictly by the numbers, 2010’s best performing hedge fund was a global long/short equity fund that invests in the energy sector: RAB Energy.The $250 million flagship fund of London/Cayman-based RAB Capital, which is managed by Gavin Wilson and Mark Redway, is up a whopping 42.9% through December 22, 2010.



This is a far cry from the abyss facing RAB Energy in 2008, when the fund banned withdrawals after a fall in oil prices and other commodities saw its value halved over a one-year period.

Coming in an honorable second was futures fund Tulip Trend Fund, which has $619 million AUM and was up 38.8% through December 24.

Click here to see the whole list of 2010’s best hedge fund performers >

Other winners in 2010 were Third Point’s Dan Loeb (his Offshore fund was up 31.5%) and David Tepper, who called the stock rally in an epic appearance on CNBC earlier this fall. Henderson European ABS Return was up 34.8% through December 17 and Moore Emerging Equity was up 31.7% through December 16.

And we all know John Paulson had a great year too.

Some of this data comes from HSBC’s December 3rd ranking of the top performing investment funds, and the top five performers come from the HSBC report quoted on Fortune.com.As they say, the list should not be considered exhaustive. Ping Jiang, who was apparently up 103% in 2010, for example, isn’t on it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.