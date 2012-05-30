PRESENTING: 5 Hedge Fund Gods' First Stock Picks

Background: When Dalio just 12-years-old, he spent time working at a nearby golf course as a caddie. With his first job, he was able to collect tips from golfers, many of whom happened to be Wall Streeters. He would then take those funds and research stock ideas in the Wall Street Journal. Any stock he would pick at this age had to cost less than $5 a share and it had to be a name he recognised.

First Stock Pick: Following his own investment method, the first stock Dalio decided upon was Northeast Airlines.

Result: Dalio's first stock pick ended up tripling in value right after he bought it. In the book, Dalio recalled that if it wasn't for that successful stock pick, he may of ended up in a different field.

