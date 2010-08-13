That Was Quick: Hedge Fund Managers Now All Say They're Shorting The Euro Again

A number of hedge fund managers told the Wall Street Journal that they responded to Tuesday’s announcement of extending the Fed’s quantitative easing program by shorting the euro again.



William Allen, who runs WoodAllen Capital Management, told the WSJ: It’s time to short the euro again.

Brian Yelvington, director of fixed-income strategy at Knight Libertas LLC, a Greenwich, Conn., trading firm said: A rush of funds on Monday began putting on bearish euro positions. “These are macro bets on the fundamental problems” in Europe.

An investor with the fund told the WSJ: Perella Weinberg Partners started betting against the euro again this month.

Allen also explained how shorting the euro might be a response to Tuesday’s announcement, rather than a bet against Europe.

The move by the Fed suggests that the price of long-term Treasurys will rise along with the value of the dollar.

“This could cause the same market action we saw earlier in the year, not because people are betting against Europe” but because investors will continue to warm to long-term U.S. Treasury bonds.

