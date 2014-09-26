Here's The Deck On 'Winners And Losers' Hedge Fund Managers Are Begging To See

Hubert Burda Media Scott Galloway at DLD

Back in May, NYU business school professor Scott Galloway gave a presentation at a conference in New York called DLD.

It was called “Zero or One: Winners & Losers in a Digital Age.”

A senior industry source who saw the presentation told us we absolutely had to track it down and share it with readers.

It turns out we weren’t the only ones hot after “Zero or One.”

On the phone yesterday, Galloway told us that of all the presentations and reports he’s ever put together for his consulting firm L2 (“Business Intelligence for Digital”), “Zero to One” has by far gotten the most attention.

People like the report because it’s blunt. It calls out stinkers.

Galloway told us he’s heard from about 50 hedge fund managers who wanted a copy. A few of them wanted to see which companies Galloway believes will be “winners” in the “digital age,” so they could go long on them in trading.

More of the hedge fund managers wanted to see which companies Galloway thinks are “losers” — so they could go short and bet against them.

Galloway also heard from all of the “losers” he mentions in the report; each wanted to update him on their progress.

It’s probably best to just dive into the presentation, but Galloway’s basic premise is this: Everyone thinks the “digital age” is a rising tide that will lift all boats. But really, it’s a shift in tides that favours a few super yachts and will leave everyone else stuck in the sand or worse.

With this perspective, he examines the players in three arenas: Social media, retail, and the world economy.

