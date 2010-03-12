The Hedge Fund Managers That Are Making A Killing On Citigroup Right Now

Citigroup has had quite a run the last few days, from $3.50 on Friday to about $4.18.



So hedge fund managers, who made big bet on financials last quarter, are reaping the benefits right now.

Citi is making these guys even richer than they already are:

Paulson upped his stake in Citigroup last quarter. Citigroup is now 8.47% of Paulson’s total holdings.

Eric Mindich’s Eton Park had 4.5% of their fund invested in Citigroup.

Soros had 3.5% of his fund invested in Citigroup.

Citigroup was Dan Loeb’s Third Point’s second largest holding last quarter. Dan Loeb had 8.9% of his fund invested.

David Tepper’s Appaloosa was 19.2% invested in Citigroup.

(Stats based on the fund’s 4th quarter 2009 13F reports.)

Look at this upward movement:

Citi over the last five days

