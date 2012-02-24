Hedge-Fund Managers And Doctors Are Now Pawning Fine Wine For Quick Cash

Jana Kasperkevic
spilled wine

Photo: ciccioetneo via Flickr

Cases of fine wine are now being used as collateral to obtain quick cash loans by the rich, including “hedge-fund managers, bankers, lawyers, doctors and even Oscar winners,” writes Leslie Gevirtz for Reuters.

Pawnshops like British-based borro.com, are frequented by “small business owners with cash-flow problems” some who have a net worth of up to $10 million, Gevirtz writes. 

According to Gevirtz, loans on wines that can be sold for thousands of dollars at auctions include Chateau Haut-Brion, Chateau Lafite-Rothschild, Chateau Haut-Brion, Chateau Margaux and Chateau Mouton Rothschild.  

“Investors are using this type of loan more as it is quick, easy and there are no fees, ” a partner at Britain’s Prime Asset Loans told Gevirtz.  

