Hedge-Fund Managers And Doctors Are Now Pawning Fine Wine For Quick Cash

Cases of fine wine are now being used as collateral to obtain quick cash loans by the rich, including “hedge-fund managers, bankers, lawyers, doctors and even Oscar winners,” writes Leslie Gevirtz for Reuters.



Pawnshops like British-based borro.com, are frequented by “small business owners with cash-flow problems” some who have a net worth of up to $10 million, Gevirtz writes.

According to Gevirtz, loans on wines that can be sold for thousands of dollars at auctions include Chateau Haut-Brion, Chateau Lafite-Rothschild, Chateau Haut-Brion, Chateau Margaux and Chateau Mouton Rothschild.

“Investors are using this type of loan more as it is quick, easy and there are no fees, ” a partner at Britain’s Prime Asset Loans told Gevirtz.

