Meet The New York Hedge Funder Who Is Marrying A Swedish Princess Tomorrow

New York-based hedge funder Christopher O’Neill is marrying Swedish princess Madeleine tomorrow in a ceremony at the Royal Palace chapel in Stockholm, the Associated Press reports.



O’Neill, 38, is a partner and head of research at Noster Capital, a value investing hedge fund.

He’s originally from London and holds a dual U.S.-U.K. citizenship. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in international relations from Boston University. He holds an MBA from Columbia.

Princess Madeline, the Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland, met O’Neill when she moved to New York City’s Upper East Side after breaking off her engagement with Swedish attorney Jonas Bergstrom back in 2010.

She was in a relationship with Bergstrom for several years and called off their wedding when media reports surfaced that he cheated on her with a Norwegian handball player.

O’Neill and the princess first emerged as a couple back in 2011. They got engaged in October 2012.

Here are details of the wedding weekend from the press release (via Google Translate):

Wedding weekend of 7-8 June 2013

The wedding ceremony between H.K.H. Princess Madeleine and Mr. Christopher O’Neill takes place on Saturday, June 8 at. 16:00 in the Royal Chapel at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

June 7

Wedding celebration starts on Friday 7 June with a private dinner for invited guests.

Location: Grand Hôtel, Stockholm

Host: The Royal Couple

June 8

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 8 at. 16:00 in the Royal Chapel.

After the wedding ceremony will salute of 21 shots with five seconds between each shot from Skeppsholmen.

The bridal couple will travel in a procession by horse and carriage from the Royal Palace to Riddarholmen.

Motorcade runs along the Outer Courtyard, Castle Hill, wharf, Strömbron, Power Street, North Bridge, Castle Quay, Myntgatan and Wrangel hill to Evert Taube terrace Riddarholmen.

From Evert Taube terrace Riddarholmen sailing for the couple, and the invited guests by boat to Drottningholm Palace for dinner.

O’Neill won’t become a prince after tomorrow, though, according to a royal press release (via Google Translate).

Mr. Christopher O’Neill is and will remain a U.S. citizen, and he intends to continue its business as before after he has married HRH Princess Madeleine. The royal family policy should be a member of the Royal Swedish Academy. The house be a Swedish citizen, and not hold a position of responsibility in business.

This means that Mr. Christopher O’Neill – according to those principles – can not bear the title HRH Prince of Sweden and Duke of Gastrikland and Hälsingland.

With reference to these demands, Mr. Christopher O’Neill respectfully requested to remain a private citizen and not bestowed royal dignity.

Either way, best wishes to both of them!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.