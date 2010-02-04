Hedge Fund Manager Rob Appleby Loves His Namesake Frog, And Takes A Dig At Julian Robertson

We learned last week that a new frog species had been named after a hedge fund manager, Rob Appleby.



The Wall Street Journal then interviewed Appleby about his new namesake.

Turns out, he loves the frog. And he’s more than happy that he will leave a legacy that lasts longer than a knighthood.

“It’s like being given a knighthood, only better. I mean with a knighthood, you go to the grave and it’s over. With a species-naming, you’ve been monumentalized. That’s it.”

Busted! That’s clearly a dig at Julian Robertson, the Tiger Fund founder who was knighted about a month ago.

And Appleby’s frog has one more thing better than a knighthood: man boobs

“One of the first things that endeared me to this new species, lexoloa appleby, was the fact that it’s got little warts all over its skin. The male has two pectoral warts that look like teets and they call them pectoral teets or man teets.

“They’re man boobs, basically.”

He’ll touch them for the first time when he meets the frog for the first time this summer.



