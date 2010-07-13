Hedge Fund Manager Rips On Banks For Paying Traders Way Too Much

The anonymous hedge fund manager ripped hard into bankers in an interview with FINS the other day.



When I heard even in 2008 or early 2009 that people I knew were getting hired to trade equity prop for Citi. . . I mean, are you serious? Hedge funds get bashed for 2/20 fee structure. But banks pay out 45% to 55% of revenues in comp in a good year. And in a bad year, investment bankers and traders still get paid a ton, as though somehow it would be beneath their dignity to earn much less than they did in a prior year.

The anonymous hedge fund manager, by the way, is the same guy who wrote the book “Diary of a Very Bad Year: Confessions of an Anonymous Hedge Fund Manager”. He works as an emeritus partner of a hedge fund that’s based outside of New York. He used to run its emerging markets investing.

And here’s something else he said during the interview that’s interesting:

The average trader or [portfolio manager], if hired as an SEC investigator, would probably have a list of half a dozen places he or she would immediately raid.

He thinks the SEC should hire more financial execs. Only one problem: Right now the SEC pays crap. Who wants to move from a high paying career to work as one?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.