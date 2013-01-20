Hedge Fund Manager And CNBC Contributor Releases Novel—We've Got A Sneak Peek

Photo: Stephen L. Weiss

“The trading room fell quiet as Vernon Albright stormed across the ﬂoor, the thick carpet doing little to mute the anger evident in each step. The traders had seen him this way before and feared the worst…”So begins UNHEDGED, the newest book by renowned hedge fund manager Stephen Weiss.



Weiss has a storied career on Wall Street, and has been an executive at Salomon Brothers, SAC Capital, and Lehman Brothers while also contributing to CNBC’s Fast Money.

He’s written two books before – The Billion Dollar Mistake and The Big Win – but while those were investment books, his latest work is a financial thriller.

UNHEDGED chronicles the tale of billionaire hedge fund manager Vernon Albright, who has struck a deal with the devil – shady oilman Buck Hendricks – to enhance his riches and avoid jail time.

We’ve got a sneak peek of the first two chapters, published below. You can find copies of UNHEDGED available at Amazon.

UNHEDGED

CHAPTER ONE

The trading room fell quiet as Vernon Albright stormed

across the ﬂoor, the thick carpet doing little to mute the

anger evident in each step. The traders had seen him this

way before and feared the worst. They tried hard to fade

into the background, averting their eyes and punching

phantom stock symbols into their keyboards. As Albright

passed each desk, the dread of being his next victim gave

way to barely contained sighs of relief.

Albright stopped at the desk of Parthenon’s newest em-

ployee, towering over his target. His booming voice echoed

oﬀ the walls. “Sell the fucking stock.”

“But the shares are only down a quarter. I know they’ll

go higher.”

The portfolio manager’s ﬁrst mistake was putting on the

two-hundred-million-dollar position but that was, after all,

what he was hired to do. His second misstep, perhaps the

more egregious error in judgment, was talking back to Ver-

non Albright. Freedom of speech was an unknown concept

at Parthenon Capital, where only one opinion mattered.

That and bottom line results. He had been at Parthenon for

all of three weeks, but it was not the ﬁrst time he regretted

leaving his highly paid position at Morgan Stanley.

“What don’t you understand? This isn’t open to a vote. I

said to sell the fucking position. And by the way, you moron,

on 20 million shares, that quarter is costing me ﬁve

million.”

The man was dazed; he felt like he had just been

smacked across the back of his head with a two by four.

He knew Albright’s reputation for churning employees and

had aired it as a concern during the recruiting process. Al-

bright’s response now echoed in his mind. “I never should

have hired those people; they didn’t have your experience.

You’re diﬀerent, much more accomplished, someone I can

trust and give complete autonomy.” He took the job. What’s

my downside? Even if I get ﬁred after a year, I’ll have made

more money than I earned the last ﬁve. Against the advice of

many, he rejected a substantial counter bid from Morgan

and accepted Albright’s more generous oﬀer.

“This isn’t what we agreed upon. You said I could trade

without your supervision.”

“Tell you what, genius,” Albright responded in his most

condescending tone, “going forward you can trade all you

like without my supervision because we’re done. Actually,

you’re done. Down ﬁve million in less than one month is a

record. I have no intention of letting you pad your legacy.”

He knew it wasn’t unusual for tempers to ﬂare when

the market got hit although he had never witnessed, nor

been the victim of, such a public ﬂogging. He also realised

that oﬀering further rebuttal was senseless. Composure

barely intact, the best defence at this point was to grab a

cup of coﬀee and hope the incident would die down until

it could be discussed in more private surroundings. He

pushed his chair away from the desk, gaining distance from

Albright’s menacing glare. As beaten down as a chastised

puppy, he rose from his seat and started toward the pantry.

From Master of the Universe to poor bastard in less than a

minute.

“You’re going in the wrong direction, just like the stocks

you buy,” Albright bellowed as a wry smile spread across

his lips. “The elevators are that way.” He extended his arm

and pointed toward the reception area.

Joseph, Albright’s personal bodyguard and head of

Parthenon’s small security detail stepped in. “It’s probably

best to do as Mr. Albright suggests,” he advised in a voice

that was slightly above a whisper. “He doesn’t usually

change his mind. Your personal items will be sent to your home.”

His humiliation was pushed aside by anger, rage evident

in his eyes and the clenching of his ﬁsts. He took a step

toward Albright but Joseph’s vise-like grip caught his arm,

holding him in place.

“Time to go,” Joseph said while placing his other hand

on the man’s back, directing him toward the exit.

“Parthenon isn’t for the weak or the stupid,” Albright

remarked for all to hear as the latest casualty exited through

the glass doors.

And so ended another “career” at Parthenon. It wasn’t

the shortest tenure on record. That distinction belonged

to a portfolio manager who lasted all of three days. His

mistake? He went out to lunch and returned an hour later.

The markets didn’t take time oﬀ during the trading day

and neither did Parthenon. He didn’t even make it past the

lobby when he returned. His electronic building pass had

already been voided.

Albright was still incensed as he returned to his oﬃce.

He was tired of these high priced hires squandering the

opportunity he had given them and damn tired of having

to go through the inconvenience of bringing in someone

new. He sat at his desk and mentally ran through a list

of 10 potential replacements, portfolio managers at other

ﬁrms he had met with in the event the inevitable occurred.

Almost out of reﬂex, the process of compiling a list of

candidates began immediately upon the ﬁrst misstep of the

latest hire. After a few minutes of deliberation, he settled

upon a name.

“Get me Jeremy Cranford.” Albright barked to his secre-

tary.

Incredibly, and in deﬁance of all precedent, that was

three years ago; Cranford had survived the odds but he

would soon have to outlive more severe threats than those

to his career.

CHAPTER TWO

The black-clad ﬁgure blended invisibly into the shadows

of the tall trees that formed a protective barrier around

the staid Tudor style home. In this aﬄuent, almost rural

area of New Jersey, the landscaping was lush and mature,

providing all the gunman could have hoped for in the way

of cover. Right arm braced against torso, left elbow resting

on bended knee, his near-perfect form provided steady

support as he sighted through the night scope aﬃxed to the

long metal barrel. Like the pictures he had seen of other

true marksman, both eyes remained open but he concen-

trated his vision through the right one, peering intently at

his subjects, who sat in the house across the street. Sneering

at the image of familial bliss, he tightened his ﬁnger on the

trigger.

Sunday evening was intended to be a time to relax.

With sorting through the week’s mail as the only sched-

uled chore, it even started out that way. Their two young

daughters ﬁnally tucked into bed, the Cranfords settled

into the ﬁrst ﬂoor study. It was a nicely appointed room, its

décor enveloping the family in a warmth that bred comfort

and togetherness; the only nod to its dual function as an

occasional home oﬃce was the mahogany desk positioned

in the corner. As a partner at a very successful hedge fund,

Jeremy’s position required an intense amount of focus when

he was at the oﬃce, but when he was at home he applied

that same devotion to his family.

Jennifer curled up on the couch next to her husband. It

was always hard for him to concentrate when she did this,

but never more than now as she reached across his chest

for one of the two glasses of wine that sat atop the end

table. She gently planted a kiss, more sensual than casual,

on Jeremy’s lips.

“You’re making it tough for me to get my work done,

Jenn.” He was the only one to ever call her Jenn and she

liked it that way.

“Sorry,” she replied, the mischievous smile on her lips

belying any real contrition. “I’ll just sit here and read my

book.”

“Just a few more minutes, honey,” Jeremy assured her,

adding a sly grin of his own, “and then I will be all yours

until ﬁve a.m.”

Jennifer was a natural blonde with striking, topaz eyes

and skin tanned the colour of honey; her workout regimen

and genetics created an athletically toned body that would

serve to preserve her youthful appearance for years to come.

Now in her early thirties, she and Jeremy had been married

for 10 years. He often thought of her as the girl next door

with the prurient appeal of a centerfold. Their time together

had done nothing to dampen that notion, and Jennifer’s

feelings about Jeremy were very much the same. With his

boyish blonde good looks, baby blue eyes and similarly ﬁt

physique, they were as appropriately matched physically as

they were emotionally devoted to one another.

Uncertain who to take down ﬁrst, the gunman moved

his sight back and forth between the two ﬁgures who

appeared so comfortable in their cozy home. He warmed

to the thought of Jeremy helplessly watching his lovely

wife writhe in pain as the blood drained from her body.

Wasn’t that the point of this excursion to this godforsaken

cesspool of a state? To make Cranford suﬀer as he had when

his family abandoned him? Or should he go for the most

direct path to revenge and take out the person so clearly

responsible for his misery?

Oblivious to the danger lurking outside, Jeremy reached

for a letter that seemed to protrude from the pile that lay

on the squat glass table in front of the sofa. He noticed that

the envelope bore no sign of a postage mark or stamp and

hoped the similarity to the letter he received in the oﬃce

last week was just a coincidence. Instinct spoke otherwise.

He had dismissed the prior missive as harmless venting

from some crank but immediately began to reconsider

his nonchalance. Jeremy was still upset with himself for

trusting the Wall Street Journal reporter who attributed a

quote to him bashing Datatech stock. Publicity brought out

the crazies and a lot of unwanted attention. The author

of the article, Bill Sundrick, promised that he wouldn’t be

mentioned, agreeing to label him “an informed source who

spoke oﬀ the record.” Of course Jeremy was pleased that on

the day the article came out it caused the price of Datatech

stock to decline by 20 per cent. The stock collapsed

by another 40 per cent over the following week as every

analyst on Wall Street pulled their buy recommendation.

Parthenon booked a nice proﬁt on their short position.

Like most other tech-savvy people, the Cranfords re-

ceived more emails than actual letters so Jeremy decided

to move to the desk before his wife noticed what he held in

his hands. He sat down and quietly ripped open the sealed

ﬂap. Just like the prior letter, this one was typed on a single

white sheet of paper. He vividly recalled the wording of the

ﬁrst one calling him a “graveyard dancer who proﬁted from

the misery of others.” The language in that letter was clear;

the man had lost everything in the market and Datatech had

been his last, best chance to recoup his losses. He wrote that

he had been on his way to winning his family back, proving

to his wife that he was a great trader and that the initial

gains he had made investing their savings were not a ﬂuke,

that despite a period of bad luck he was a moneymaker.

Datatech had tripled after he ﬁrst bought it and she was

ﬁnally coming around, coming to her senses, until. . . “until

you started bad mouthing the story and screwing me over. And

then all those sycophants, those amateur traders that follow

your every word just because you work at Parthenon, started

bashing the stock, too.” It had ended with a threat, but no

one could have possibly taken it seriously. Jeremy certainly

hadn’t.

He stared at the paper in front of him, his expression

reﬂecting the concern he felt, his concentration so intense

that he didn’t notice Jennifer had followed him to the desk

and was now reading over his shoulder.

The letter began with a typical salutation: “Dear Mr.

Cranford.” The words that followed were the cause for

alarm.

“Remember me? I’m the one who you screwed!!! I’m the one

who lost his family because you made me lose all my money!!!

I’m the one who will get even. I’m the one who wants you to

suﬀer!!! You’re the one who won’t know when or how it will

happen!!! Give my best to Jenn and the girls!!!

Yours truly, Mr. Datatech”

The glass of red wine hit the ﬂoor as Jennifer’s hands

went to her face, barely muﬄing the gasp that was still

so very audible. It was immediately apparent that whoever

this psycho was, he had gone to the trouble of ﬁnding out

where they lived and already knew way too much about

their lives. Jeremy rose and embraced his wife as she sobbed

on his shoulder.

The man in the shadows looked on, a sick grin of

pleasure forming on his face. He knew he was responsible

for the scene he was watching and decided to savour his

targets’ misery for a moment more. Slowly, he brought the

riﬂe down to his side, acting upon what he had known

all along; now was not the time to act irrationally. All in

due course, he reasoned, controlling his emotions as would

every good trader. And he wasn’t just good, he was the

best. Don’t let the game control me, I control the game, he

reminded himself. First he had to recoup his money. Then

it would be time to act upon his future plans for Mr. and

Mrs. Cranford. For now he would have to be content with

this visual benchmark of their anguish.

They didn’t speak much before they went to bed, unsure

of what to say. Jennifer had conﬁdence that her husband,

their protector, wouldn’t let anything threaten their family.

Still, she was afraid.

Sleep would not come easily as their thoughts returned

to the letter. Silently, they each recalled the words in vivid

detail. “I’m the one who will get even.” Jennifer pulled her

husband’s arm tightly around her waist while they lay in

bed, bodies touching, ﬁtting into one another as if sculpted

together. “I’m the one who wants you to suﬀer.” Jeremy heard

the sniﬄes as his wife fought back the tears of fear. “Give

my regards to Jenn and the girls.”

Jeremy had always kept up a brave front, no matter what

the circumstance. He sometimes felt the burden of doing

so while always recognising the necessity. Eyes vacantly

focused on the darkness, his thoughts went to the time

when their ﬁrst child, Alexandra, was born. It was the ﬁrst

time the brave front had really mattered.

It had been a tough delivery, an emergency C-Section,

and the doctors weren’t sure the baby would pull through.

Jennifer was anesthetized but still mostly conscious, there

being no time to put her out. Jeremy stood at the end of the

birthing table holding Jenn’s head, her line of vision, but not

his, obscured by a foot high white sheet that was purposely

positioned on top of her lower chest. She sensed all was not

right but remained largely oblivious to the actual danger as

the newborn was lifted from her womb with the umbilical

cord wrapped around her neck, her little body a pale shade

of blue.

The medical staﬀ, nurses and doctors, proceeded with-

out any sense of drama lest they give an indication to the

new parents that this was anything but normal. It was

important for Jennifer to stay calm, to keep her blood pres-

sure within an acceptable range. The attending obstetrician

dispensed with ritual and cut the umbilical cord himself

so that he could quickly remove the impediment to the

newborn’s air supply. Nothing was lost on Jeremy. Fighting

back emotion, he knew he had to stay calm. Everything was

going to be all right; he was sure of it.

“It will be OK, won’t it?” Jennifer whispered tenta-

tively, bringing Jeremy back to the present.

“Of course it will. This is just some harmless kook. I’m

sure it’s not the ﬁrst time he’s lost money on a stock yet I

don’t recall reading about any hedge fund managers being

mysteriously killed by a Mr. Datatech.”

“So you’re not worried?”

“Worried? Not really. I’m pretty sure this will turn

out to be nothing,” he responded, at once surprised and

disappointed that he could speak the words so sincerely

despite not believing them.

Jeremy’s mind returned to the trip home from the

hospital after mother and daughter were given a clean bill

of health. There she was swaddled in her blanket, peering

out from under the little knit cap she wore to help maintain

her body temperature. He held her tight, afraid to drop her,

as Jennifer sat down in the wheelchair that would bring her

to the lobby doors. He gave his daughter one more kiss as

he placed her in Jenn’s lap, the smile born from pride and

happiness never leaving his face.

Jeremy couldn’t wait to be a dad. His father had died

when he was only nine years old and he never saw much

of him when he was alive. It wasn’t that his father wasn’t

a good parent—quite the contrary. He was a very loving,

family man who, if he had the option, would have spent all

his time with his wife and son. But he was an uneducated,

albeit hard-working, immigrant who never made much

money. Out of adversity comes strength and from that early

age, Jeremy vowed to succeed, to be in a position to give

his family everything they could possibly want and to dote

ceaselessly on his children. He would renew and embellish

this vow as he got older. He would be there to tuck them

into bed each and every night. When they got older, he

promised himself that he would sit with them at their desks

and help with their homework. When they went oﬀ to

college, he would visit as often as they would let him. And

when they had children of their own, he would not be held

back from spoiling his grandkids rotten.

But now, the smile that had always accompanied

Jeremy’s perfect picture of family life had evaporated,

replaced by the blank stare of someone worried about an

unseen, unknown menace. The visions of joy were pushed

aside by a dark foreboding, the fear that the lives of those

he loved the most were in danger and that he would be

unable to keep them safe.

