A Hedge-Fund Manager Wants To Make Deal With Banksy To Help Victims Of Hurricane Sandy

Chris Graythen / Getty Images One in a series of paintings that appeared when Banksy took over New Orleans in 2008 on the 3rd anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Hedge-fund manager Nelson Saiers wants to make a deal with Banksy.

He recently wrote a letter saying he’ll donate $US100,000 towards Hurricane Sandy relief if the graffiti artist makes a piece raising awareness for those victims still suffering on the one-year anniversary of the storm.

The artist is seven days into a month-long “residency” in New York City, and his works have cropped up everywhere from Chelsea to Bushwick.

Banksy did a similar service for Hurricane Katrina victims when he took over New Orleans in 2008, on the three-year anniversary of that storm.

“Banksy used his art to show sympathy towards those impacted by Katrina, and we hope he might be willing to to use his art in a legal manner to support those affected by Sandy as well,” Saiers said in an email to Business Insider.

Here’s the letter you can find on Saiers’ website:

