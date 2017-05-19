Hedge fund manager Lee Cooperman has settled with the government

Lee Cooperman has settled insider trading charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission for $US4.9 million, the Financial Times is reporting.

Last year, Cooperman, the founder of Omega Advisors, was charged with insider trading. He had said that he intended to fight the charges.

Under the settlement, Cooperman is neither admitting nor denying wrongdoing, and will not be banned from managing money, the FT reported.

In an email to Business Insider, Cooperman declined to comment on the settlement.

The SEC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

More from Rachael Levy:

