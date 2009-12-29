Hedge Fund Manager Jonathan Hoenig Bribes Us With 100 Trillion Zimbabwe Note

We came into the office this morning and found a card from Capitalist Pig Asset Management, the hedge fund of Jonathan Hoenig, on our desk. The card read “To celebrate the holidays, we’ve decided to give cash to our clients and friends.”



What? Giving cash to journalists? Isn’t that some kind of breach of ethics.

Inside, we found this: A 100 trillion Zimbabwe note. Thanks, John!

