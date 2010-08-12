Hedge Fund Manager Jochen Wermuth: The Dollar Is About To Depreciate Substantially

The CIO of Wermuth Asset Management, Jochen Mermuth, told CNBC today that the announcement of further quantitative easing yesterday mean that the only real option for the US right now is to let the currency depreciate so that it’s easier to pay off our debt to other countries.



The other option he gives is a default, which is unlikely enough to be dismissed:

“US credit risk is huge and America has two options, either default or let the currency depreciate substantially against currencies such as the yuan and the rouble.”

“Last night’s news from the Fed simply creates the right conditions for dollar weakness and a reduction in US liabilities to foreign investors and governments.”

His wager is based on the theory that since the US has so much debt right now, and just announced taking on more, there are no other options:

“Even before the (Troubled Asset Relief Program) and the expansion of the Fed’s balance sheet, total US public and private debt as a percentage of GDP in the US stood at 290 per cent, that figure is now far higher.”

Wermuth doesn’t like what he sees in the new image of the US economy, which he says now mirrors Russia in 1998 and is something he calls a “Mickey Mouse” economy.

Here’s what he says it looks like, according to CNBC:

“America today looks like Russia in 1998. Consumers, companies and the government are all highly indebted. America as a result is a bankrupt Mickey Mouse economy.”

“The big evil for the IMF in Russia in 1998 was the prospect of the central bank funding government debt. The Fed is now even buying mortgage-backed securities.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.