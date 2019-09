Suddenly a barrage of tweets just came out, with people saying that Jim Chanos nearly got hit by a flying bat at the MLB all-star game.



And sure enough, that’s him.

From @joshh031 on Twitter, there’s no mistaking the legendary hedge fund shortseller.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.