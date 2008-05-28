Hedge Fund Manager Found Guilty of Money Laundering Commits Suicide In Jail

The Boston Herald writes: A man convicted in a multimillion dollar investment fraud whose victims included pro football players has committed suicide in jail, an official said Sunday.



Kirk Wright, 37, hanged himself in the Union City jail on Saturday, said investigator Betty Honey with the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office.

Wright, of Marietta, Ga., was convicted Wednesday of leading an investment scheme that bilked millions of dollars from clients ranging from NFL players to his mother. Read more from the Boston Herald.

