Doug Kass Explains Why He Just Bought JP Morgan

It has been a profoundly negative news day for JP Morgan. After announcing a surprise $2 billion loss from a botched hedge last night, the stock dropped precipitously. It is currently down more than 8 per cent.But hedge fund manager Doug Kass of Seabreeze saw a unique opportunity. He bought the stock at $38.20 last night after the surprise 5 P.M. conference call.



In a post on The Street Kass explains his reasoning:

“I weighed the impact of the hit to earnings and to perception and concluded that it is fairly unusual to be able to buy JPMorgan Chase’s shares at only $4 over book value ($34 a share), especially in the face of an active $15 billion buyback.”

Kass goes on to explain that he doesn’t expect immediate profit, and that he’s has put the shares away as an investment.

