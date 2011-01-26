Read The Fierce Letter/Rant This Hedge Fund Manager Wrote To UCONN's Athletic Director

Photo: Greenwich Time

Robert Burton, the CEO of Burton Capital Management, is not happy.He donated $3 million to UConn’s football team (he’s donated $7 million over the years), but he wants his money back and his name removed from from a campus building because he wasn’t consulted when the school hired a new football coach, Greenwich Times reports.



In a five-page letter, Burton rips UConn athletic director Jeff Hathaway apart because the search committee didn’t consult him in the hiring process, and that was a “slap in the face and embarrassment to my family.”

He claims Hathaway is unfit to be a Division I athletic director and is responsible for UConn’s former coach, Randy Edsall, decamping to Maryland.

“Don’t underestimate me or what I have outlined or requested in this document. I have already secured legal counsel from several law firms. If you are looking for a fight, then you have selected the right family,” he growls.

Burton’s sons Michael, was captain of the UConn football team in 1999. His other son Joe, was an offensive lineman at Syracuse for four years when Paul Pasqualoni, UConn’s new coach, was the head coach.

