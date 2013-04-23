A Hedge Fund Manager Explains Why He's Cutting Back On Twitter

A US based hedgie sent out a note to its clients over the weekend, saying they cut back on their use of Twitter.



Add comment below if you got any.

The note:

4/ Going off Twitter………………..Both me and Javad cut back out Twitter feeds by 95% last week. Is there any read-across from this? We have always seen “quantity” and not “quality” as our edge. Is there too much noise in the market now so that even noise traders like ourselves need to take a small step back? Or is it just Twitter that has peaked and become too mainstream? Don’t misread this believing that we trade based on Twitter, because we hardly ever do, but rather as a change of how we treat an information source.

