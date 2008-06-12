Hedge Fund Manager Convicted of Fraud May Have Killed Self To Avoid Prison

The Lower Hudson Journal News:



A former hedge fund executive from Armonk abandoned his vehicle on the Bear Mountain Bridge with the words “Suicide is Painless” scrawled in the dust on the hood, hours before he was to report to federal prison for a 20-year sentence, police said.

Having searched the waters and shoreline, authorities have yet to find Samuel Israel III’s body and have not concluded whether he jumped or possibly staged his death.

“It’s inconclusive now because, number one, we don’t have a body, and, number two, we have no witnesses who actually saw somebody going off that bridge,” said state police Investigator Bruce Cuccia.

