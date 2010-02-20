The Hedge Fund Manager Wife's Pink Lambo You Can Now Buy

Pink Lambo

Photo: Alex at Flickr

After being found guilty of 47 counts of fraud and money laundering, hedge fund manager Kirk Wright hung himself from bedsheets in his jail cell back in May 2008.According to the New York Times, he faced up to 710 years in prison and $16 million in fines, so the future for him was pretty grim.



Good thing the guy lived it up with his wife, Kilssis before that.

He bought her this pink diamond-encrusted Lamborghini in 2007.

Pink Lambo

Photo: Alex at Flickr

Sadly for Kilssis, her car has been reposessed.Luckily for everyone else, Jalopnik tells us that the impound lot is now reselling it with the intent of donating a portion of the profits to the scammed investors.

And actually, if Kilssis hasn’t gotten over losing her car yet, she can commiserate with this former Merrill broker whose car was also recently reposessed.

(Credit goes to Alex at Flickr for these pics, and to jalopnik for helping me find them.)

More selling points: pink and black interior and pink rims.

Pink Lambo

Photo: Alex at Flickr

Pink Lambo

Photo: Alex at Flickr

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.