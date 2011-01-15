Hedge Fund Manager Arrested Last Night For Threatening To Kill A SEC Member -- He's A "Truther" Who Hates Goldman Sachs And Worked At ICAP

An asset manager was arrested and charged with threatening to kill an SEC member last night, according to CNBC.



The founder and CEO of Alnbri Asset Management, Vincent McCrudden, allegedly made threats against 47 different government officials.

The fund he runs now is tiny, but according to someone at the firm, he used to work at ICAP, which is surprising given that that place is normal, unlike everything else about this.

The 47 names aren’t known but there are 25 names on the lawsuit he filed against the SEC, the CFTC, FINRA, and the NFA for harassment last year, on October 29th. He included Mary Schapiro, Richard Ketchum, Gary Gensler, and Michael Schaefer in his lawsuit and he sued them for $1 BILLION dollars. His execution list is below.

The big one to know is Dan Driscoll, whom McCrudden had a grudge against because (basically) he’s the reason McCrudden was denied his application to re-register with the NFA.

Here’s more on his erratic behaviour, via NBC:

he said he would kill “any and all” of 47 current and former officials of the SEC, and FINRA, and the CFTC

he allegedly offered $100,000 reward on website for info that proved 47 officials had been “punished”

he was the subject of a government lawsuit in early December, he began sending a series of obscene tirades directed at employees of the regulatory agencies

He’s definitely a weirdo. When he sued the regulation bodies for $1 billion for harassment, here’s what he wrote. He even dragged Goldman Sachs into the wild conspiracy theories he believes in:

The above named entities operate like organised crime and use additional enforcement agencies like the US Attorneys Office, the FBI and US Marshals offices like their “capos”.

For example, Chris Veetch at the US Attorneys office in Chicago does the bidding for the NFA out of Chicago.

Dan Driscoll at the NFA in particular operates as a mafia “don”. One of his former colleagues has stated that, “Driscoll routinely stacks committees to get the decisions he wants”.

In Mr. McCrudden’s case for registration, Mr. Driscoll hand picked Charles Nastro, the former Chairman of the NFA, to rule against Mr. McCrudden and then libel Mr. McCrudden by printing and publishing lies.

One former attorney for the CFTC of 25 years has stated that, “the CFTC is the most criminal entity in the US Government.” Mr. Gensler, new Chair at the CFTC, is busy establishing new derivative rules and regulations to surely benefit his old firm, Goldman Sachs.

Mr. McCrudden has also been communicating with leading Senate and House Financial Service Committee leaders about the abuse of power and harassment over the past number of years. Nothing had been done about the abuse prior, but now the leadership is aware of it formally and investigations are underway.

Apparently he had an especially big grudge against Dan Driscoll, who he calls the mafia “don.” He’s the only person singled out (as someone he threatened to kill) by name in the FBI’s complaint against him. UPDATE: Click here to see why he had a grudge against Driscoll.

As a reminder, he’s currently the CEO of Alnbri Asset Management, and here’s what he says his financial credentials are:

McCrudden worked on the floors of the New York Commodity Exchange executing orders for some of the largest institutions in the world including hedge funds and Commercial & Investment Banks. He then ran Global Desks in such areas as Foreign Exchange, Credit Derivatives & Equity Derivatives. He taught derivatives courses at the New York Institute of Finance.

And here’s what’s funny about that.

He may just be a nut job. Here’s what he writes in the profile on his website:

Mr. McCrudden has spent the past 13 years and counting combating a colluded Government attempt to discredit and harass Mr. McCrudden through repeated bogus procedures.

Mr. McCrudden has sought relief by suing multiple agencies and officials for $1 Billion. But this has not stopped certain higher ranking officials because they know that Judges are Government employees too. In order to stop the libel, slander and harassment at the hands of these entities, and with no available forum in the US justice system, Mr. McCrudden has started a process to enact payback for years of Government abuse.

As a twice survivor of the WTC bombings, Mr. McCrudden knows all too well what the Government can do in the “name of public interest”. Mr. McCrudden believes the 23 friends he lost on 9-11-2001 would have had their full support. Wake up my fellow citizens and middle class and go look into the mirror, because you my friends are the face of the new Al Qaeda! Civil disobedience can be a start for justice. Its us (middle class) against them (Government officials and the Bourgeosie). Start acting now before its too late!

As you can see, he’s a “truther,” who believes that the government is lying about 9/11.

Here are the names of the people named on his ridiculous $1 billion lawsuit for harassment. He separated them by government body. They may or may not be the names on his 47-person long “execution list,” which he posted on his site, according to NBC.

SEC: Mary Shapiro, Jim Bresnicky

Finra: Richard Ketchum, Stephen Luperello, Susan Merrill, Terri Reicher, Cindy Foster, Gregory Firehock, Michael Rogal, Perry Hubbard, Robert Turk

CFTC: Mark Bucard Elizabeth Brennan Steven Ringer Phillip Rix Gary Gensler Michael Dunn Walter Lukken Robert Zwirb Elliot Ramirez

NFA: Dan Roth, Dan Driscoll, Michael Schaefer, Michael Crowley, Charles Nastro

Now click here to see the long chain of abusive emails that followed >

Click here for more from NBC.

