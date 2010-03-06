Hedge Fund Manager And Corporate Lawyer Share A Cab Ride

Awkward cab ride

Photo: NY Post

Look at that photo.Neither of these men want to be sharing a cab, but according to the NY Post, they did and they loved it.



The two Wall Streeters took part in a new “cab sharing” program that launched two days ago and, we guess, someone from the NY Post hopped along for the ride.

Apparently, the men exchanged business cards and said cab-sharing was a great way to network.

We’re not buying it.

David Alper, the hedge fund manager on the left, looks like he’s about to jump out of a moving cab.

Adam Gehrie, the corporate lawyer on the right, is covering his shame with his coffee cup.

It doesn’t look like either of them is actually interested in networking with another finance guy who can’t afford his own cab.

