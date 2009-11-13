Hedge Fund Lobby: Not A Single Hedge Fund Was Bailed Out Or Received A Handout

The European Parliament is mulling potential pay restrictions for hedge funds whereby 40% of bonuses would have to be deferred for at least three years, and some would come in the form of shares. This would essentially subject hedge funds to similar restrictions as banks in Europe.



While this author believes any such restrictions would be a huge mistake, whereby Europe essentially shoots itself in the foot and sends more hedge funds abroad, the hedge fund industry lobby, the Alternative Investment Management Association, had a pretty outrageous defence:

FinAlternatives: Florence Lombard, executive director of industry lobby the Alternative Investment Management Association, said applying the banking rules to hedge funds doesn’t make sense, because unlike banks, “there is no single hedge fund in the world that has either been bailed out or received a handout.”

Apparently Mr. Lombard forgot about all hedge funds who were creditors to the many financial institutions that would have failed if it were not for government bailouts.

Seriously though, hopefully similar restrictions don’t take hold in the U.S.. Else the industry will simply move somewhere else. There are many budding financial centres that would love to have them, and to steal the financial crown from New York and its environs.

