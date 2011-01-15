Hedge Fund Launches Are Booming Right Now And They're Either Huge Or Really Weird

In the past year, it’s seemed like there was a new hedge fund start-up to write about every day.



Turns out, we could have written about 2 launches per day; seven hundred and fifteen new funds launched in the first nine months of 2010 alone, according to Hedge Fund Research.

Hedge-fund start-ups last year “reached the highest level since the boom” according to the Wall Street Journal.

And the number is growing. Q3 saw the launch of 260 new hedge funds—up from 201 launches in Q2.

We won’t bore you with the launches that don’t have a good story behind them, so get ready to be amazed at 1) the number of high-level traders leaving their firms to become hedge fund entrepreneurs with tons of money under management already. And 2) the weird strategies that prove there’s a hedge fund bubble right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.