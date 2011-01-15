Hedge Fund Launches Are Booming Right Now And They're Either Huge Or Really Weird

In the past year, it’s seemed like there was a new hedge fund start-up to write about every day.
Turns out, we could have written about 2 launches per day; seven hundred and fifteen new funds launched in the first nine months of 2010 alone, according to Hedge Fund Research.
Hedge-fund start-ups last year “reached the highest level since the boom” according to the Wall Street Journal.
And the number is growing. Q3 saw the launch of 260 new hedge funds—up from 201 launches in Q2.
We won’t bore you with the launches that don’t have a good story behind them, so get ready to be amazed at 1) the number of high-level traders leaving their firms to become hedge fund entrepreneurs with tons of money under management already. And 2) the weird strategies that prove there’s a hedge fund bubble right now.
Fund name: Turiya Capital
Founder: Davide Erro (the former CEO of Gandhara Capital, he used to be the global portfolio manager of the global value group long/short equity fund at the DB advisors division of Deutsche Bank AG, where he managed a portfolio of €1.25 billion, and he also was the head of the Asia division at Goldman Sachs Equity Arbitrage.)
Trading: long/short global equity, specializing in Asian and European equities
Size of launch: $150 million
Fun fact: Davide is the author of Resolving the Argentinean Paradox.
Source: Hedge Fund Intelligence and HFI
Fund name: Waratah Advisors
Founders: Blair Levinsky (from TD Securities), and Brad Dunkley (formerly at Gluskin Sheff + Associates, where he managed ~$1 billion)
Trading: long/short equity
Size of launch: $50 million
Fun fact: The pair named their firm after an Australian plant known for its resilience in intense conditions.
Source: National Post
Fund name: Libre Max Capital
Founders: Greg Lippmann and Fred Brettschneider (both were hot shot traders at Deutsche Bank)
Trading: mortgages, high yield corporate debt
Size of launch: ~$375 million
Fun Fact: Check out Greg Lippmann's guide to sushi joints in NYC
Source: Business Insider
Fund name: LGBT Capital
Founders: Anders Jacobsen (has a background in investment banking, at Chase Manhattan and Bankers Trust, and private equity corporate finance, often with a China angle and various stages of corporate maturity) and Paul Thompson (from Fidelity and Prudential (US), and he also led the development of the international investment funds business at Goldman Sachs)
Trading: The pair plan to launch LGBT Capital in two parts. The first is a specialist Corporate Advisory and Investment Management Unit focused on the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) consumer market. The second will provide corporate advisory and business development services for companies that serve the LGBT consumer sector.
Size of launch: The fund had a soft open in 2010. It hasn't officially launched yet but is expected to this year.
Source: Business Insider and LGBT Capital
Fund name: Rockledge Capital Management
Founders: Gary Rosenbach (the co-founder of the Galleon Group) and James Burritt (formerly a managing director at PE firm Thomas H. Lee Capital)
Trading: According to Burritt: 'Rockledge will be investing a portion of Gary's capital in hedge funds while he will continue to invest in hedge funds outside of Rockledge. Additionally, I am assisting Gary in managing some family investments.'
Size of launch: Unknown.
Source: Wall Street Journal
Fund name: Axonic Capital
Founders: Clayton DeGiacinto (formerly a portfolio manager at Tower Research Capital, he also used to trade adjustable mortgages at Goldman)
Trading: long/short credit fund
Size of launch: ~$140 million
Fun fact: He just spun out the money he managed at Tower Research, more or less.
Source: EMII
Fund name: Unknown
Founders: Ariel Roskis and Daniele Benatoff (pictured right)
Trading: Unknown because they don't plan to start trading until the second quarter
Size of launch: $300 million (an investment from Brummer & Partners, the largest Scandinavian hedge fund)
Fun fact: Ariel Roskis said of his time trading at Goldman: 'I watch the world falling apart'
Source: Business Insider
Fund name: Ridley Park Capital
Founder: Julian Barnett (formerly a portfolio manager at Polar Capital managing $875 million)
Trading: long/short equity fund
Size of launch: $200 million (he had originally sought to round up as much as $500 million; it's now at $350 million)
Fun fact: Ridley Park had a soft launch in 2009.
Source: E-Financial and Dealbook and HedgeTracker and Business Insider
Fund name: Raptor Evolution
Founders: James Pallotta (the founder of the now-folded $12 billion hedge fund, Raptor Global, who made his career trading with Paul Tudor Jones at Tudor, and then he crumbled)
Trading: long/short equity
Size of launch: $200 million
Fun fact: The name signifies his moving on from a rocky past but not from the good times.
Source: Business Insider and Business Week
Fund name: He hasn't named it yet
Founder: Lawrence M. Clark Jr. (formerly the director of investments at Phil Falcone's Harbinger Capital)
Trading: event-driven
Size of launch: Unknown because the plans were only announced days ago
Fun fact: He bought a $11.5 million West Village apartment in 2008
Source: Business Insider
Fund name: PDT Advisors
Founder: Peter Muller
Trading: Unknown but PDT stands for 'process-driven'
Size of launch: Unknown because it doesn't plan to officially launch and take money from outside investors until 2012.
Source: Business Insider
Fund name: Bramshott Capital
Founder: Paul Findley (formerly one of Moore Capital Management's top managers, before that he was at Threadneedle and British Aerospace)
Trading: long/short equity (particularly short)
Size of launch: estimated $750 million
Source: FINAlternatives and Financial News
Fund name: Grand Master Capital
Founders: Peter Wolff (he left Peter Thiel's Clarium, where he was a portfolio manager)
Trading: Unknown
Size of launch: $50 million (from Thiel)
Fun fact: Wolff's ELO, his chess 'batting average,' is 2564, which is top-level. There's technically no 'best' ELO rating, but if you're in the 2700s, you're among the best in the world.Wolff is currently ranked number 393 in the world.
Source: Business Insider
Fund name: ISAM Systematic
Founders: Stanley Fink (founded ISAM) and Larry Hite (cofounded Mint Investment Management Company)
Trading: global macro, systematic trading, credit and emerging markets
Size of launch: It hoped to raise $6 billion for its April launch. As of December 2010, it had $500 million AUM
Interesting fact: ISAM Systematic was co-seeded by Sir John Beckwith, a real estate mogul who has seeded eight hedge funds - he's like a hedge fund factory!
Source: Financial News and FINAlternatives and ForexTraders
Fund name: Ellis Lake Capital
Founders: Scott Henkin (formerly a portfolio manager at D.E. Shaw) and Gabriel Nechamkin (also co-founded now-defunct Satellite Asset Management)
Trading: event-driven and distressed credit strategies
Size of launch: $100 million
Source: HedgeTracker
Fund name: Point State Capital
Founders: a half-dozen former Duquesne Capital Management fund managers and the firm's former vice chairman expected to have the second-largest hedge fund launch in history.
Trading: global macro
Size of launch: $5 billion
Fun fact: this basically wasn't a launch. Big-time manager Stanley Druckenmiller retired, investors pulled about half of the assets under management, and some of the traders in his fund just kept trading with the rest. Case in point: the fund was over-subscribed. It closed to new investment on the same day as it launched.
Source: MarketWatch and Business Insider
Fund name: Charlie Chan Capital Partners
Founder: Charlie Chan (Charlie Chan Wai Kheong) brought four members of his Credit Suisse FX prop team (he was a star FX and later macro trader at CSFB for 25 years)
Trading: Asian macro
Size of launch: Unknown because the launch in 2010 was a soft launch. Chan plans to officially launch in 2011.
Source: Business Insider
Fund name: Warwick Capital Partners
Founders: Alfredo Mattera and Ian Burgess (both Polygon Investment veterans)
Trading: event-driven
Size of launch: $100 million (from the Cyan Management Group)
Fun fact: the fund opened its first European distressed equity and special situations hedge fund in August to outside investors
Source: HedgeTracker
Fund name: Azentus Capital Management
Founder: Morgan Sze, global head of Goldman Sachs principal strategies prop trading desk. He will bring a number of traders from Goldman
Trading: long-short and credit and capital structure arbitrage, 75% invested in Asia
Size of launch: estimated $1 billion to $1.5 billion
Fun fact: the fund expects to start trading in Hong Kong in March
Source: Business Insider
Fund name: Nine Masts Capital
Founder: Wang Bing (a former top trader for Deutsche Bank in Asia)
Trading: Asia-focused relative-value capital structure
Size of launch: $30 million (now up to $120 million)
Fun fact: The Hong Kong-based firm's eponymous hedge fund rose about 20% last year.
Source: Bloomberg
Fund name: Genius Hedge Fund
Founders: Alex Rabinovich, Victor Plotkin and AJ Caro
Trading: Unknown
Size of launch: Unknown
Fun fact: The 'genius' platform has to do with the fact that two of them are amazing chess players. Alex Rabinovich has the best score of the three, an ELO of 2423, which is excellent; he's been a grand master since he was a teenager. Victor Plotkin's is good too, a 2238.
Source: Business Insider
Fund name: Edoma Capital
Founder: Pierre-Henri Flamand (he left Goldman, where he had been the head of the Principal Strategies group for three years, in March to start his own fund)
Trading: unknown
Size of launch: $1.2 billion
Fun fact: Edoma is said to be the initials of the founders; but it's also a popular, weird video game
Source: Business Insider and Wall Street Journal
