Hedge Fund Launches Are Booming Right Now And They're Either Huge Or Really Weird

Courtney Comstock, Katya Wachtel

In the past year, it’s seemed like there was a new hedge fund start-up to write about every day.

Turns out, we could have written about 2 launches per day; seven hundred and fifteen new funds launched in the first nine months of 2010 alone, according to Hedge Fund Research.

Hedge-fund start-ups last year “reached the highest level since the boom” according to the Wall Street Journal.

And the number is growing. Q3 saw the launch of 260 new hedge funds—up from 201 launches in Q2.

We won’t bore you with the launches that don’t have a good story behind them, so get ready to be amazed at 1) the number of high-level traders leaving their firms to become hedge fund entrepreneurs with tons of money under management already. And 2) the weird strategies that prove there’s a hedge fund bubble right now.

Turiya Capital, April 2010

Fund name: Turiya Capital

Founder: Davide Erro (the former CEO of Gandhara Capital, he used to be the global portfolio manager of the global value group long/short equity fund at the DB advisors division of Deutsche Bank AG, where he managed a portfolio of €1.25 billion, and he also was the head of the Asia division at Goldman Sachs Equity Arbitrage.)

Trading: long/short global equity, specializing in Asian and European equities

Size of launch: $150 million

Fun fact: Davide is the author of Resolving the Argentinean Paradox.

Source: Hedge Fund Intelligence and HFI

Waratah Advisors, July 2010

Fund name: Waratah Advisors

Founders: Blair Levinsky (from TD Securities), and Brad Dunkley (formerly at Gluskin Sheff + Associates, where he managed ~$1 billion)

Trading: long/short equity

Size of launch: $50 million

Fun fact: The pair named their firm after an Australian plant known for its resilience in intense conditions.

Source: National Post

Libre Max Capital, September 2010

Fund name: Libre Max Capital

Founders: Greg Lippmann and Fred Brettschneider (both were hot shot traders at Deutsche Bank)

Trading: mortgages, high yield corporate debt

Size of launch: ~$375 million

Fun Fact: Check out Greg Lippmann's guide to sushi joints in NYC

Source: Business Insider

LGBT Capital, February 2011

Fund name: LGBT Capital

Founders: Anders Jacobsen (has a background in investment banking, at Chase Manhattan and Bankers Trust, and private equity corporate finance, often with a China angle and various stages of corporate maturity) and Paul Thompson (from Fidelity and Prudential (US), and he also led the development of the international investment funds business at Goldman Sachs)

Trading: The pair plan to launch LGBT Capital in two parts. The first is a specialist Corporate Advisory and Investment Management Unit focused on the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) consumer market. The second will provide corporate advisory and business development services for companies that serve the LGBT consumer sector.

Size of launch: The fund had a soft open in 2010. It hasn't officially launched yet but is expected to this year.

Source: Business Insider and LGBT Capital

Rockledge Capital Management, January 2011

Fund name: Rockledge Capital Management

Founders: Gary Rosenbach (the co-founder of the Galleon Group) and James Burritt (formerly a managing director at PE firm Thomas H. Lee Capital)

Trading: According to Burritt: 'Rockledge will be investing a portion of Gary's capital in hedge funds while he will continue to invest in hedge funds outside of Rockledge. Additionally, I am assisting Gary in managing some family investments.'

Size of launch: Unknown.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Axonic Capital, January 2011

Fund name: Axonic Capital

Founders: Clayton DeGiacinto (formerly a portfolio manager at Tower Research Capital, he also used to trade adjustable mortgages at Goldman)

Trading: long/short credit fund

Size of launch: ~$140 million

Fun fact: He just spun out the money he managed at Tower Research, more or less.

Source: EMII

They haven't announced it yet, January 2011

Fund name: Unknown

Founders: Ariel Roskis and Daniele Benatoff (pictured right)

Trading: Unknown because they don't plan to start trading until the second quarter

Size of launch: $300 million (an investment from Brummer & Partners, the largest Scandinavian hedge fund)

Fun fact: Ariel Roskis said of his time trading at Goldman: 'I watch the world falling apart'

Source: Business Insider

Ridley Park Capital, May 2010

Fund name: Ridley Park Capital

Founder: Julian Barnett (formerly a portfolio manager at Polar Capital managing $875 million)

Trading: long/short equity fund

Size of launch: $200 million (he had originally sought to round up as much as $500 million; it's now at $350 million)

Fun fact: Ridley Park had a soft launch in 2009.

Source: E-Financial and Dealbook and HedgeTracker and Business Insider

Raptor Evolution, September 2010

Fund name: Raptor Evolution

Founders: James Pallotta (the founder of the now-folded $12 billion hedge fund, Raptor Global, who made his career trading with Paul Tudor Jones at Tudor, and then he crumbled)

Trading: long/short equity

Size of launch: $200 million

Fun fact: The name signifies his moving on from a rocky past but not from the good times.

Source: Business Insider and Business Week

He hasn't named it yet, January 2011

Fund name: He hasn't named it yet

Founder: Lawrence M. Clark Jr. (formerly the director of investments at Phil Falcone's Harbinger Capital)

Trading: event-driven

Size of launch: Unknown because the plans were only announced days ago

Fun fact: He bought a $11.5 million West Village apartment in 2008

Source: Business Insider

PDT Advisors, January 2011

Fund name: PDT Advisors

Founder: Peter Muller

Trading: Unknown but PDT stands for 'process-driven'

Size of launch: Unknown because it doesn't plan to officially launch and take money from outside investors until 2012.

Source: Business Insider

Bramshott Capital, January 2011

Fund name: Bramshott Capital

Founder: Paul Findley (formerly one of Moore Capital Management's top managers, before that he was at Threadneedle and British Aerospace)

Trading: long/short equity (particularly short)

Size of launch: estimated $750 million

Source: FINAlternatives and Financial News

C3:23 Capital, January 2010

Grand Master Capital, November 2010

Fund name: Grand Master Capital

Founders: Peter Wolff (he left Peter Thiel's Clarium, where he was a portfolio manager)

Trading: Unknown

Size of launch: $50 million (from Thiel)

Fun fact: Wolff's ELO, his chess 'batting average,' is 2564, which is top-level. There's technically no 'best' ELO rating, but if you're in the 2700s, you're among the best in the world.Wolff is currently ranked number 393 in the world.

Source: Business Insider

Harbour Asia Opportunity Fund, April 2010

Fund name: ISAM Systematic

Founders: Stanley Fink (founded ISAM) and Larry Hite (cofounded Mint Investment Management Company)

Trading: global macro, systematic trading, credit and emerging markets

Size of launch: It hoped to raise $6 billion for its April launch. As of December 2010, it had $500 million AUM

Interesting fact: ISAM Systematic was co-seeded by Sir John Beckwith, a real estate mogul who has seeded eight hedge funds - he's like a hedge fund factory!

Source: Financial News and FINAlternatives and ForexTraders

Ellis Lake Capital, March 2010

Fund name: Ellis Lake Capital

Founders: Scott Henkin (formerly a portfolio manager at D.E. Shaw) and Gabriel Nechamkin (also co-founded now-defunct Satellite Asset Management)

Trading: event-driven and distressed credit strategies

Size of launch: $100 million

Source: HedgeTracker

Point State Capital, November 2010

Fund name: Point State Capital

Founders: a half-dozen former Duquesne Capital Management fund managers and the firm's former vice chairman expected to have the second-largest hedge fund launch in history.

Trading: global macro

Size of launch: $5 billion

Fun fact: this basically wasn't a launch. Big-time manager Stanley Druckenmiller retired, investors pulled about half of the assets under management, and some of the traders in his fund just kept trading with the rest. Case in point: the fund was over-subscribed. It closed to new investment on the same day as it launched.

Source: MarketWatch and Business Insider

Charlie Chan Capital Partners, November 2010

Fund name: Charlie Chan Capital Partners

Founder: Charlie Chan (Charlie Chan Wai Kheong) brought four members of his Credit Suisse FX prop team (he was a star FX and later macro trader at CSFB for 25 years)

Trading: Asian macro

Size of launch: Unknown because the launch in 2010 was a soft launch. Chan plans to officially launch in 2011.

Source: Business Insider

Warwick Capital Partners, August 2010

Fund name: Warwick Capital Partners

Founders: Alfredo Mattera and Ian Burgess (both Polygon Investment veterans)

Trading: event-driven

Size of launch: $100 million (from the Cyan Management Group)

Fun fact: the fund opened its first European distressed equity and special situations hedge fund in August to outside investors

Source: HedgeTracker

Azentus Capital Management, December 2010

Fund name: Azentus Capital Management

Founder: Morgan Sze, global head of Goldman Sachs principal strategies prop trading desk. He will bring a number of traders from Goldman

Trading: long-short and credit and capital structure arbitrage, 75% invested in Asia

Size of launch: estimated $1 billion to $1.5 billion

Fun fact: the fund expects to start trading in Hong Kong in March

Source: Business Insider

Wang Bing's Nine Masts Capital, May 2010

Fund name: Nine Masts Capital

Founder: Wang Bing (a former top trader for Deutsche Bank in Asia)

Trading: Asia-focused relative-value capital structure

Size of launch: $30 million (now up to $120 million)

Fun fact: The Hong Kong-based firm's eponymous hedge fund rose about 20% last year.

Source: Bloomberg

Ahem, The Genius Hedge Fund, January 2011

Fund name: Genius Hedge Fund

Founders: Alex Rabinovich, Victor Plotkin and AJ Caro

Trading: Unknown

Size of launch: Unknown

Fun fact: The 'genius' platform has to do with the fact that two of them are amazing chess players. Alex Rabinovich has the best score of the three, an ELO of 2423, which is excellent; he's been a grand master since he was a teenager. Victor Plotkin's is good too, a 2238.

Source: Business Insider

Edoma Capital, November 2010

Fund name: Edoma Capital

Founder: Pierre-Henri Flamand (he left Goldman, where he had been the head of the Principal Strategies group for three years, in March to start his own fund)

Trading: unknown

Size of launch: $1.2 billion

Fun fact: Edoma is said to be the initials of the founders; but it's also a popular, weird video game

Source: Business Insider and Wall Street Journal

